Press Release

February 28, 2023 Dignitaries grace the Int'l Las Pinas Bamboo Festival Senator Cynthia A. Villar acknowledged the presence of dignitaries from different countries who attended the the International Bamboo Festival of her home town Las Piñas City. Villar thanked Israel Ambassador Ilan Fluss with Madame Gila Fluss (spouse), Austrian Ambassador Johann Brieger with Madame Roswitha Brieger (spouse), Swedish Ambassador Annika Thunborg with Mr. Aaron Tovish (spouse),French Ambassador Michèle Boccoz, Belgium Ambassador Michel Parys, Brazil Ambassador Antonio J.M. de Souza e Silva, German Cultural Attache Kai Tomzig and Japan Deputy Chief of Mission Kenichi Matsuda for witnessing the momentous event. She also cited Msgr. Bobby Olaguer, the Parish Priest of Las Piñas' St. Joseph Parish Church and the Bamboo Organ Foundation Inc. for his tireless efforts in bringing annually the amazing Bamboo Organ Festival. She described as "captivating evening" the Gala Concert of the 48th International Bamboo Organ Festival with Baroque Music from Europe and Latin America rendered by featured brilliant performers to the accompaniment of the Las Piñas Bamboo Organ. "This is a fine evening and we are happy to be here at St. Joseph Parish Church face-to-face with our esteemed festival organizers, performers, patrons, sponsors and guests for the Gala Night of the 48th International Bamboo Organ Festival," said Villar. She extolled that the world-renowned Las Piñas Bamboo Organ is a genuine source of pride for natives and residents of the city. It is composed of around 900 bamboo pipes that exude unique, soothing sounds and melody. In 2003, the Las Piñas Bamboo organ was duly recognized as a National Cultural Treasure of the Philippines since it is the only 19th century bamboo organ in the country that has survived, functions really well and continuously plays beautiful music. Established in 1975, the International Bamboo Organ Festival is an annual musical and cultural event held February every year in Las Piñas. It features concerts and recitals of classical and traditional music that highlight the world famous Las Piñas Bamboo Organ - which is a masterpiece creation in 1824 of Spanish priest Fr. Diego de la Cera, said to be the city's first Catholic parish priest. Dignitaries, dumalo sa Int'l Las Pinas Bamboo Festival PINURI ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar ang dignitaries mula sa iba't- ibang bansa na dumalo sa International Bamboo Festival na idinaos sa kanyang bayan sa Las Piñas City. Pinasalamatan ni Villar sina Israel Ambassador Ilan Fluss at Madame Gila Fluss (spouse), Austrian Ambassador Johann Brieger at Madame Roswitha Brieger (spouse), Swedish Ambassador Annika Thunborg at Mr. Aaron Tovish (spouse),French Ambassador Michèle Boccoz, Belgium Ambassador Michel Parys, Brazil Ambassador Antonio J.M. de Souza e Silva, German Cultural Attache Kai Tomzig at Japan Deputy Chief of Mission Kenichi Matsuda dahil sa pagsaksi sa mahalagang okasyong ito. Kinilala rin niya si Msgr. Bobby Olaguer, Parish Priest ng Las Pinas' St. Joseph Parish Church at Bamboo Organ Foundation Inc. sa kanyang walang pagod na pagtataguyod sa nakamamanghang taunang Bamboo Organ Festival. Inilarawan niyang "captivating evening" ang Gala Concert ng 48th International Bamboo Organ Festival kung saan itinampok ng mahuhusay na performers ng Baroque Music mula sa Europa at Latin America na sinabayan ng Las Piñas Bamboo Organ. "This is a fine evening and we are happy to be here at St. Joseph Parish Church face-to-face with our esteemed festival organizers, performers, patrons, sponsors and guests for the Gala Night of the 48th International Bamboo Organ Festival," ani Villar. Sinabi niya na tunay na pinagmumulan ng pagmamalaki ng mga taga- Las Piñas ang bantog sa buong mundo na Bamboo Organ. Binubuo ito ng 900 bamboo pipes na may kakaiba, at nakaka- relax na tunog at himig. Noong 2003, kinilala ang Las Pinas Bamboo organ bilang "National Cultural Treasure of the Philippines" dahil ito lamang ang 19th century bamboo organ sa bansa na patuloy na nagbibigay ng magagandang musika. "Established in 1975, the International Bamboo Organ Festival is an annual musical and cultural event held February every year in Las Piñas," pahayag ng senador. Itinatampok ng mga ito ang concerts at recitals ng classical at traditional music at Las Piñas Bamboo Organ - na masterpiece creation noong 1824 ng Spanish priest Fr. Diego de la Cera, ang unang Catholic parish priest ng siyudad.