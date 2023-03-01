STATEMENT OF SEN NANCY BINAY

on the alleged hazing death of John Matthew Salilig

Wala na ba talaga tayong takot o guilt na manakit ng kapwa?

Until now--kahit meron ng RA 11053--naririyan pa rin ang vicious cycle of physical abuse, at ibang forms of abuse--tapos ngayon, gusto uli nating ibalik ang ROTC na kilala sa ganyang practices. On- or off-campus, our schools are supposed to be safe spaces for our children. But sadly, schools, administrators and even law enforcement agencies fail to seriously check and monitor organizations na patuloy pa rin sa tradisyunal na initiation rites.

Kaisa ako sa nanawagan ng hustisya para kay John Matthew--and those who participated in the violent act must be held fully accountable.

Bilang isang magulang, ramdam ko ang kirot na pinagdadaanan ng pamilya Salilig. Lagi kong sinasabi na hazing has laid claim to many senseless deaths--not to mention the perpetual and unimaginable pain that families of victims go through.