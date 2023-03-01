CHIZ ASKS GOV'T TO AUDIT JEEPNEY MODERNIZATION PROGRAM

The government should audit the status of the jeepney modernization program amid reports that some vehicles are breakdown-prone and have been grounded for lack of spare parts, Sen. Chiz Escudero said today.

Escudero said such evaluation should also be a "welfare check" on the participating drivers and operators if they have been able to meet amortization payments on units whose price tags had been assailed as higher than SUVs.

"Sabi ng gobyerno, full speed ahead sa jeepney modernization. Pero hindi ba na kahit sa anumang programa ng gobyerno ay may mid-implementation assessment upang makita at maremedyohan ang mga kahinaan? "Escudero stressed.

The veteran legislator cited the experience of Sorsogon- when he was still the governor -where modern jeepneys "spoon-fed by the government to cooperatives have become unusable after two years."

"Kinakahuyan na lang po ng piyesa yung hindi na magamit kasi wala namang available na spare parts kasi Made in China," he pointed out.

"We have been sold lemons. So how can these be modern jeepneys when they conk out after a few years? How can they be better replacements of sturdy 30-year-old jeeps?" the senator said.

Escudero said vehicle replacement is just one of the many components of the jeepney modernization program.

"The checklist is actually long. Kasama dito ang Route Rationalization Plan. And when I was governor, I think we were one of the only few which had its plan approved, "he said. "Yang palit sasakyan ay isang parte lang ng jeepney modernization because what is the use of deploying new units under a system that remains chaotic?"

"We are badgering drivers to enroll in fleet modernization. Pero kamusta naman kaya ang ang gawain na nakatoka sa gobyerno tulad ng regulatory reform, financing, at iba pa?" Escudero added.