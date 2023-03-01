STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON LATEST HAZING VICTIM

The latest victim of violent initiation rites by a fraternity, Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig, proves that perpetrators of this crime are unperturbed by the existence of the Anti-Hazing Law which provides for stiffer penalties covering all forms of hazing.

Naniniwala ako na may sapat na ngipin ang umiiral na batas, ang RA 11053 o ang Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 para panagutin sa batas ang mga may sala.

I call on the law enforcers to round up all those involved and privy to the case and hold them accountable to the law. Hindi man maibabalik ang nasayang na buhay ni John Matthew, maaaring makapagligtas tayo ng iba pa sa hinaharap at maisaisip ng mga miyembro ng mga fraternities, sororities at iba pang katulad na organisasyon na ang mga gawaing ito ng karahasan ay isang mabigat na krimen at wala silang kawala sa batas. These acts of violence, the criminal acts that continue to be performed in the false name of brotherhood, will not be tolerated.