STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE DEATH OF JOHN MATTHEW SALILIG

I condemn in the strongest possible terms the killing of John Matthew Salilig of Adamson University. I am also extending my most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and join their calls for justice. Isang buhay na naman ang nawakasan, isang pangarap ang nasira, at isang pamilya ang nawalan ng mahal sa buhay dahil sa umano'y insidente ng hazing na wala nang dapat lugar sa ating lipunan.

Nakakabahala at nakakagalit na bagama't mayroon na tayong batas upang masugpo ang hazing, ang Anti-Hazing Act (Republic Act No. 8049, as amended by Republic Act No. 11053), nagpapatuloy pa rin ang ganitong karahasan. While the Adamson University has initiated its investigation and the Tau Gamma Phi's Triskelion Council of Imus City has vowed openness to collaborate with the bereaved family, it is crucial that we stay vigilant until justice is served and those involved are held fully accountable.

I am also urging our government agencies and our partners from schools and communities to ensure that the mechanisms provided for under the Anti-Hazing Act are in place to protect our youth. One life lost to hazing is one life too many. Hindi na natin dapat pinalalagpas ang ganitong mga uri ng karahasan, lalo na sa ating mga kabataan.