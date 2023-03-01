Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the killing of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig

I condemn in the strongest terms the gruesome killing of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig. I am one with John Matthew's family, and the entire Adamson community, in seeking justice for his untimely death.

No ifs and buts - hazing has no place in our society. The full extent of existing laws like the Anti-Hazing Act should be brought down on all who participated in John Matthew's killing, including those who had knowledge of the crime.

Dapat panagutin silang mga walang awang pumatay kay John Matthew at nagbaon sa kanyang bangkay pagkatapos ang napabalitang initiation rites. While exclusive organizations like fraternities and sororities are not illegal and many of their members are law-abiding citizens, we should never tolerate nor justify violence and criminality.

Too many Filipinos have suffered from hazing and other forms of violence. We should proactively implement the Anti-Hazing Law and other regulations so that we can ensure that our schools and universities will not be havens for hazing and other forms of violent and regressive activities.

May John Matthew rest in peace. We look forward to justice being served swiftly.