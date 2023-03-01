LAPID WELCOMES ADOPTION OF SENATE RESO CONGRATULATING 2022 GALING POOK AWARDEES

Senator Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, welcomed the adoption in the Senate of his proposed Senate Resolution (P.S. Res.) No. 316, commending the ten exceptional Local Government Units (LGUs) recognized at the Galing Pook Awards held last November 22, 2022.

Lapid introduced P.S. Res. No. 316 recognizing and congratulating the LGUs' unwavering commitment to good governance and outstanding leadership practices.

"Mga kagalang galang na mga kasama sa bulwagang ito, ating kilalanin at bigyang pagpupugay ang mga natatanging proyekto ng ating mga LGU na huwaran hindi lamang sa kanilang mga lugar kundi ng buong sambayanan. Ang kanilang tagumpay ay nagbibigay ng pag-asa sa ating bansa na kaya nating makapagsagawa ng makabuluhang pamamahala sa ating mga bayan," Lapid said.

Lapid emphasized that by honoring these LGUs and their initiatives, the Philippine Senate strengthens its position as a supporter of good governance, innovation, and patriotism while promoting social progress and human liberation. He also expressed his appreciation for the Galing Pook Awards' mission to honor these commendable initiatives that benefit the entire nation.

According to Lapid, he is confident that the outstanding programs recognized by the Galing Pook Awards will undoubtedly make their communities more resilient and prosperous. He also believes that these initiatives will raise awareness and inspire other local governments and communities to enhance their leadership skills and become more effective and efficient leaders.

"Ako ay nagpapasalamat sa aking mga kasamahan sa Senado sa pag-adopt ng resolusyong ito. Kumpiyansa ako na ang mga natatanging programa ng mga LGU na kinikilala sa Galing Pook awards ay walang alinlangang gagawing mas matatag at maunlad ang kanilang mga komunidad. Bukod pa rito, siguradong makakapagbigay kamalayan at inspirasyon ito sa iba pang mga lokal na pamahalaan at komunidad upang pataasin ang antas ng kanilang pamamahala at iba pang mga kasanayan upang maging mas mabisa at epektibong mga lider," Lapid said.

Among the 2022 Galing Pook awardees are Libertad Antique, The Provincial Government of Basilan, Iloilo City, The Municipality of Itbayat, Batanes, The Provincial Government of Bataan, Brgy. Cayabu of Tanay, Rizal, The Municipality of Alcala, Cagayan, Goa, Camarines Sur, Biñan, Laguna, and The Municipality of Piddig, Ilocos Norte.

The Galing Pook Awards recognize innovative initiatives implemented by local governing bodies throughout the country, and their programs are assessed based on the impact they have on the community as a whole, promoting and encouraging people's participation, empowerment, innovation, transferability and sustainability, and effectiveness of program service delivery. They are evaluated through a rigorous multilevel screening process based on successful results.

The award-giving body, founded on October 21, 1993, seeks and honors pioneering methods used by local government units across the country. Winners of the Galing Pook Awards are honored at a renowned award event.