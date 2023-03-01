Press Release

March 1, 2023 Senate adopts resolution commending the winners of Galing Pook awards The Senate adopted a resolution on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 congratulating and commending the winners of the 29th Annual Galing Pook Awards. Senate Resolution No. 45, taking into consideration SR Nos. 316, 323, 335, 337 and 511, was authored by Sen. Lito Lapid and co-sponsored by Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. and Sen. Win Gatchalian. All other members of the Senate were made co-authors. According to the resolution, the ten local government unit (LGU) awardees were awarded for their excellence and unrelenting commitment to good governance and stellar leadership practices. "By recognizing these LGUs and their initiatives, we reaffirm the Philippine Senate's position as advocates of good governance, innovation for growth, supporting patriotism while accelerating social progress and nurturing complete human liberation. We are one with the Galing Pook Awards in recognizing these commendable programs that benefit the entire country," Lapid's resolution stated. The Galing Pook awardees were selected from a nationwide search for local governance units (LGUs) and their innovative programs. They are evaluated through a rigorous multilevel screening process based on successful outcomes, and their programs are assessed based on the impact on their community as a whole, promoting and encouraging people's participation, empowerment, innovation, transferability and sustainability, and effectiveness of program service delivery. "Beyond receiving recognition, successful initiatives are promoted as role models for good government and adopted by other communities. They offer practical perceptions and methods for coming up with original answers to typical issues. More importantly, they reaffirm the dedication to good governance shared by the neighborhood and the local government," the resolution added. The Galing Pook Awards was founded on October 21 1993 as a pioneer program that seeks for and honors avant-garde methods used by local government units across the country. Finalists from LGUs with noteworthy efforts are carefully chosen, and winners are honored at a renowned award event. The Galing Pook awardees are: 1. Libertad, Antique, for their Libertad Fish Forever Savings Club; 2. The Provincial Government of Basilan for Advancing and Sustaining Good Governance and Community Actions towards Resiliency and Empowerment; 3) Iloilo City for their "I-BIKE" Program, promoting and developing the Iloilo City Bike Culture; 4) The Municipality of Itbayat, Batanes for "Yaru: A Whole-Community Approach Towards Disaster Management"; 5) The Provincial Government of Bataan for their Bataan Public-PrivatePartnership Programs; 6) Brgy. Cayabu of Tanay, Rizal, for the From Black to Green: Fishponds, EcoTourism and Full Employment Program; 7) The Municipality of Alcala, Cagayan for the Green Wall of Alcala; 8) Goa, Camarines Sur for their TUCAD Program, Trekking to Unlock Community Ailments and Difficulties; 9) Binan, Laguna for their project entitled "Balik-Biñan: Tourism Development through Heritage Conservation"; and 10. The Municipality of Piddig, Ilocos Norte for their program "Basta Piddigueno, AgriHenyo: Consolidated Farm Production System. 0ver the past 28 years, the Galing Pook Awards has been given to more than 319 projects from at least 180 local government units or local government partnerships. By encouraging other local governments to adopt these novel methods, we create an environment for the replication of successful reforms. The awardees play a crucial role as champions of innovation for good change.