Press Release

March 1, 2023 Tulfo seeks probe into unpaid back wages, separation pay of former Saudi OFWs Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo expressed concern over the still unpaid back wages and separation pay of thousands of former Saudi Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who lost their jobs after their companies declared bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tulfo, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, filed Senate Resolution (SR) No. 505, seeking to look into the reported failure of former Saudi OFWs to register their claims for back pay despite earlier commitment made by the Saudi government to settle claims. "There have been several reports of former Saudi-based OFWs claiming back wages and separation pay with utterly unsuccessful attempts to register their claims," his Resolution read. Last Nov. 18, 2022, the Philippine government through the Department of Migrant Workers, announced that the Saudi Government has committed to settling the back wages and separation pay of around 10,000 OFWs whose salaries were unpaid when Saudi construction companies folded and declared bankruptcy a few years back. These companies include Saudi OGer, MMG, the Bin Laden group, and other construction firms that have yet to pay back the Filipino workers. Said announcement came after President Bongbong Marcos Jr. met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the APEC Summit in Bangkok where the latter agreed to shoulder the P1-billion wage claims of the OFWs. According to OFW-Family Club President, Roy Señeres Jr., only a measly number of around 200 OFWs were able to register as required by the embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia while the period of registration set by the Saudi Embassy was earlier set to end by January 31, 2023. Reportedly, the process of registering claims was "tedious and chaotic," especially to some claimants who are digitally challenged and to those who have lost some pertinent documents required. In filing the resolution, the Senator from Isabela and Davao said it is necessary to conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation to determine the extent of the problem and propose measures to address the situation. Tulfo, pinapaimbestigahan ang hindi pa nababayarang sahod, separation pay ng mga dating Saudi OFWs Nagpahayag ng pagkabahala si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo sa hindi pa nababayarang back wages at separation pay ng libu-libong Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) na nawalan ng trabaho sa Saudi matapos magdeklara ng bankruptcy ang kanilang mga kumpanya dahil sa COVID-19 pandemic. Naghain si Tulfo na Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Migrant Workers ng Senate Resolution (SR) No. 505 na naglalayong imbestigahan ang naiulat na marami diumano sa mga dating Saudi OFWs ang bigo na irehistro ang kanilang mga claims para sa back pay kahit pa nauna nang nangako ang gobyerno ng Saudi na aayusin ang mga claims. "There have been several reports of former Saudi-based OFWs claiming back wages and separation pay with utterly unsuccessful attempts to register their claims," nakasaad sa resolusyon. Noong Nob. 18, 2022, inanunsyo ng gobyerno ng Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng Department of Migrant Workers, na ang Saudi Government ay nangakong bayaran ang back wages at separation pay ng humigit-kumulang 10,000 OFWs na hindi nabayaran ang mga suweldo matapos nabangkarote ang mga Saudi construction companies na pinagtatrabahuhan nila. Kabilang sa mga kompanyang ito ang Saudi OGer, MMG, the Bin Laden group at iba pang construction firms na hindi pa nababayaran ang mga manggagawang Pilipino. Ang nasabing anunsyo ay nangyari matapos makipagpulong si Pangulong Bongbong Marcos Jr. kay Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sa APEC Summit sa Bangkok kung saan pumayag ang huli na sagutin ang P1-bilyong wage claim ng mga OFWs. Ayon kay OFW-Family Club President Roy Señeres Jr., humigit-kumulang 200 OFWs pa lamang ang nakapagparehistro ayon sa hinihingi ng embahada ng Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Ang panahon ng pagpaparehistro na itinakda ng Saudi Embassy ay nauna nang itinakda na hanggang Enero 31, 2023 lamang. Napabalita na ang proseso ng pagrerehistro ng mga claims ay nakakapagod at magulo, lalo na para sa ilang claimants na digitally challenged at ibang nawalan ng mahahalagang dokumentong kailangan. Sa paghahain ng resolusyon, sinabi ng Senador mula sa Isabela at Davao na kinakailangang magsagawa ng inquiry in aid of legislation para matukoy ang lawak ng problema at makahanap ng mga hakbang upang solusyunan ang sitwasyon.