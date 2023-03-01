Press Release

March 1, 2023 Zubiri on the Hazing of Adamson Student I urgently call on our law enforcement to immediately hunt down and arrest the suspects behind the death of John Matthew Salilig, and ensure that they are dealt with using the full force of our Anti-Hazing Law. Nakakapanghina pong magising sa balita na may isa na namang batang nasawi dahil sa hazing. My prayers and condolences go out to John's family and friends, as well as my assurance that we are with them in finding justice for his death. Our laws are clear on this: any individuals who participated in hazing that leads to the victim's death is punishable with reclusion perpetua. Hazing should not be tolerated by any society and we have the laws in place to make sure that it should never happen on hapless young men and women only longing for friendship and camaraderie. Those barbarian perpetrators should all rot in jail for the rest of their lives. The culture of secrecy in the guise of fraternal "brotherhood" is abhorrent, and each and every single person involved--from those who planned, those who participated, even those who were just present but did nothing to stop the hazing--should be thrown in jail as well. Under our law they are all responsible.