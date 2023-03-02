Press Release

March 2, 2023 Robin Respects Views of Those Protesting Constitutional Process to Amend Charter Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla respects the views and rights of those protesting the constitutional process of easing the 1987 Constitution's economic provisions to allow more Foreign Direct Investments. Padilla made the assurance Thursday after some groups staged protest actions outside the Royal Mandaya Hotel in Davao City where he chaired the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes' hearing on amending the Charter's economic provisions. "I respect the views and rights of those who are against and protesting against this constitutional process," he said. Padilla allayed fears that allowing foreign investments may pave the way for Filipinos to be enslaved by foreigners again. "Kapag sinabi nating papayagan natin ng foreigners dito, di ibig sabihin magpapaalipin tayo uli. Di po ganoon, di yan kailan mangyayari pa na papayagan ng Pilipino lalo ng inyong lingkod at mambabatas sa Senado at Kamara. Hindi papayag yan na tayo maging muling alipin ng dayuhan. Pinaguusapan lang natin tayo magbukas ng ekonomiya at pinto upang pumasok capital at pera at ginagawa yan ng lahat ng bansa sa ngayon (When we say we will allow foreign investments, it does not mean we will allow ourselves to be enslaved. That will not happen. I and my fellow lawmakers will not allow it. We will not allow Filipinos to be enslaved by foreigners. What we want is the entry of foreign investments to benefit our economy)," he said. But Padilla also maintained the constitutional process deserves the people's support, especially since it is for the welfare of the present plus future generations of Filipinos. He added the Constitution cannot be stagnant and must instead be continuously updated to meet the needs of changing times. Also, he said that regardless of the mode used to amend the Charter - constituent assembly or constitutional convention - what is important now is to convince the public that the Constitution needs updating. "Mga kababayan, gumising na po kayo. Hindi na kayo dapat nagmamakaawa at nabubuhay sa utang sapagka't ang Pilipinas ay mayaman at kailanman di tayo dapat mabuhay sa pagtitiis. Hindi tayo pinanganak di tayo nilikha ng Diyos para magtiis, tayo ay nilikha ng Diyos para sumaya (Fellow Filipinos, we should wake up. We should not live a life of debts because the Philippines is rich and God did not create us to suffer - He created us to be happy)," he said. Robin, Ginagalang ang Nagpoprotesta sa Prosesong Pag-Amyenda sa Economic Provisions ng Saligang Batas Ginagalang ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang pananaw ang karapatan ng mga kumokontra sa prosesong pag-amyenda ng economic provision ng 1987 Constitution para maaaring pumasok ang Foreign Direct Investments. Tiniyak ito ni Padilla nitong Huwebes matapos gumawa ng pagprotesta ang ilang grupo sa labas ng Royal Mandaya Hotel sa Davao City kung saan siya namuno sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes sa pag-amyenda sa Konstitusyon. "I respect the views and rights of those who are against and protesting against this constitutional process," aniya. Tumugon si Padilla sa pangamba na ang pagpayag sa pagpasok ng foreign investments ay nangangahulugan na magpapaalipin ang Pilipino sa mga dayuhan. "Kapag sinabi nating papayagan natin ng foreigners dito, di ibig sabihin magpapaalipin tayo uli. Di po ganoon, di yan kailan mangyayari pa na papayagan ng Pilipino lalo ng inyong lingkod at mambabatas sa Senado at Kamara. Hindi papayag yan na tayo maging muling alipin ng dayuhan. Pinaguusapan lang natin tayo magbukas ng ekonomiya at pinto upang pumasok capital at pera at ginagawa yan ng lahat ng bansa sa ngayon," aniya. Iginiit din ni Padilla na dapat kumbinsihin ang mga Pilipino na suportahan ang prosesong ito dahil makabubuti ito sa kasalukuyan at mga susunod na henerasyon. Dagdag niya, hindi pwedeng maging "lumot" ang Saligang Batas at sa halip ay dapat itong sumasabay sa takbo ng panahon. "Mga kababayan, gumising na po kayo. Hindi na kayo dapat nagmamakaawa at nabubuhay sa utang sapagka't ang Pilipinas ay mayaman at kailanman di tayo dapat mabuhay sa pagtitiis. Hindi tayo pinanganak di tayo nilikha ng Diyos para magtiis, tayo ay nilikha ng Diyos para sumaya," aniya.