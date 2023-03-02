Press Release

March 2, 2023 Tolentino urges Cordillera local legislators to set good leadership example CLARK, Pampanga - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino urged local legislators from 'The Cordilleras' to lead by example in promoting good governance. "You show the way, you encourage people, you help people to go that way because that way is safe, that way is clear, and that way will pave the way for development. That's why you are leaders, councilors, and vice mayors," said Tolentino on Wednesday. The senator was the guest of honor during the NEO Orientation Course for renewed local governance for city and municipal legislators of the Cordillera Administrative Region which was held in Clark, Pampanga. Tolentino who chaired the Senate Committee on Local Government during the 18th Congress emphasized to the delegates three core values which are important in achieving their full potential while performing their daily tasks within their respective localities. "Three words: Prime. Leaders. Renewed... Prime would mean excellent. You're here because you are excellent... You are here because you are the cream of the crop. And you are here because of the number two word, leaders. You are leaders... and the definition of a famous writer, John Maxwell, a leader is one who knows the way, alam yung daan, goes the way, dinaadanan din 'yan kahit matarik 'yon, and choose the way, knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way. Alam niya kung saan papunta. You have the vision. Kahit alam mo kung san pupunta, dinadaanan mo rin. You go the way," said Tolentino. "Renewed--the reason why you're here is not just to have an orientation, but to have a renewal of self. What is renewal? Renewal is to restore strength... Kailangan lumakas ulit, kailangan yung pagiging konsehal, pagiging vice mayor never stop during your proclamation and oath taking. That's why you're here for the orientation to renew that vigor and strength, to renew that anticipated duty and performance that your constituents are expecting," he added. The former Mayor of Tagaytay City also reminded the participants that in setting good leadership, they have "to do it with excellence as prime leaders deserving of the vote of each and every constituent" who entrusted them their full support during the election process. "Ang hinihiling po ng ating mga kababayan... is for Cordillera to unite and for Cordillera to fulfill its potential... and then you show the way, you encourage people, you help people to go that way because that way is safe, that way is clear, and that way will pave the way for development. That's why you are leaders."