Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on calls to scrap mandatory ROTC following the hazing death of Adamson student John Matthew Salilig:

"What a desperate move from anti ROTC Leftist group. What is the connection? The victim died because of fraternity hazing and not of ROTC training.

The ROTC bill provides for the establishment of local grievance boards and a national grievance and monitoring committee that will conduct investigations moto propio on reported or monitored abuses being committed under the ROTC program.

Kung gusto natin na ipagpatuloy na gawing optional ang ROTC at kapag tayo ay nilusob ng ibang bansa gaya ng China, gagawin na rin nating optional ang pagdepensa ng ating bansa at isantabi natin ang ating Constitution na nagsasabing tungkulin ng bawat Pilipino ang pagdepensa ng estado."