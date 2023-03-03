STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON HAZING AND REVIVAL OF ROTC PROGRAM

I have been consistently calling for the reconsideration of the revival of the mandatory ROTC program even before the death of John Matthew Salilig. Now, that call is even clearer.

The murder of Mark Welson Chua after he exposed corruption and extortion in the ROTC program was the reason it was shut down decades ago. Until now, justice has not been fully served to the family.

Walang puwang ang anumang uri ng karahasan sa ating mga paaralan at pamantasan.

There is no compelling justification to revive the mandatory ROTC program. Our education authorities, both in DepEd and CHED, should focus on actively making campuses safe spaces and exert zero-tolerance of savage practices like hazing, to protect students from all forms of violence and unnecessary, preventable deaths.

Likewise, in times of economic and education crises, spending billions of pesos on ROTC is a waste of precious taxpayers' money. Government spending should go instead to programs that address learning poverty, losses, and gaps.

Public funds intended to support mandatory ROTC are better spent on improving the LTS (Literacy Training Service) components of NSTP (National Service Training Program) to create a pool of reserves for our literacy campaign.

Lastly, advocates of mandatory ROTC should improve their recruitment approaches under the NSTP program to ensure better enrollment instead of forcing it on our young population with diverse civic interests and expressions of active citizenship.