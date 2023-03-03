Poe on fraternity incidents

Fraternity-related deaths have not stopped, and sadly, the implementation of the Anti-Hazing Law has been wanting.

We must see to it that our laws can protect our children who engage in activities that supposedly espouse good citizenship and fellowship.

Violence against the youth has caused them their lives and brought agony to their families.

Hazing victims must see justice to avert breeding a wider culture of impunity against our young people.