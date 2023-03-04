Enough is enough - Revilla

"Napapadalas na ah. Enough is enough!" Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. today said of the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, just weeks after the attempted assasination of Lanao Del Sur Gov. Mamintal "Bombit" Adiong Jr. and Murder of Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel G. Alameda.

Degamo and his aides were shot inside the governor's residence Saturday morning.

The lawmaker condemned this most recent act of lawlessness while chastising authorities for the recent spate of violence against the country's public servants. "Kailangan ba nating paulit-ulit kondenahin ang ganito at ipaalala sa ating mga law enforcers na wala itong lugar sa ating lipunan?," Revilla asked. "What are they doing? They must put to stop lip-service and instead make sure they put an end to this kind of lawlessness. Parang pinaglalaruan na lang sila ng mga kriminal kasi," an obviously exasperated Revilla lamented. "Sa loob pa mismo ng kanyang tahanan! Ganito na ba tayo? Heads must roll!," he demanded.

The solon explained that this violence is not merely an act against the persons who were targetted, but also an attack against the people who elected them in Office and against democracy itself. "Hindi dapat hayaan ang ganitong mga atake sa demokrasya," he stressed.

Revilla meanwhile extended his condolences to the bereaved family of Governor Degamo and the people of Negros Oriental vowing to closely monitor the investigation of the case and aiding in bringing those responsible to justice.