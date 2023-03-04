Press Release

March 4, 2023 Tolentino seeks transfer of NCR-based regional gov't agencies in provinces MANILA - Senator Francis 'TOL' N. Tolentino reiterated his call for the immediate transfer of regional government agencies that are currently holding its respective offices inside the National Capital Region (NCR). Tolentino made the remarks on Saturday during his weekly radio program on DZRH, in which he cited the problem among several government agencies, whose regional officials are currently holding office within Metro Manila and not in their respective areas of concern where it is supposedly situated. "Ako'y nagtataka bakit maraming mga regional agencies... bakit po yung kanilang mga regional agencies eh nasa Metro Manila? Kung may kailangan ng tulong na 'yan eh sa Metro Manila pa magmumula," said Tolentino. Tolentino cited the case of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), in which its Region 4B (MIMAROPA) office is currently holding office in Ermita, Manila instead somewhere in Mindoro. "Saan ka naman naka kita ng (opisina ng) Region 4B, eh nasa Metro Manila. Anong ginagawa nito sa Metro Manila? (Nasa) Maynila yun, ang pinaglilingkuran niyo, nasa Mindoro," he added. The senator has called on the authorities' attention over the present set-up as regional officials in MIMAROPA continue to race against time in containing the 800,000-liter oil spill after oil-tanker M/T Princess Empress capsized off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro last February 28 but the primary regional agency, the DENR 4B, is located inside the nation's capital. "Ito pong mga tutulong sa oil spill (ngayon) lahat po ito manggagaling (pa) ng Metro Manila--kung saan-saan po 'yan. Ang layo sa oil spill," said Tolentino. The Municipality of Naujan is located just a few nautical miles from famous white-sand beaches of Puerto Galera and the Verde Island Passage which is considered as the world's "Center of the Center of Marine Shorefish Biodiversity." The senator stressed that he received reliable reports that many regional officials in various government agencies preferred to hold office within Metro Manila and not in their respective areas of concern due to personal reasons since their kins are reportedly studying inside NCR--a reason which is obviously unacceptable, according to Tolentino.