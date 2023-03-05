Poe on attacks vs local officials and civilians

The spate of reprehensible attacks against local officials and civilians must be thwarted.

The gangland-style shooting incidents executed in broad daylight are etching fears on our people about how easily lives can be taken even of people who are in power.

We call on the police and other law enforcement agencies to wield their authority against these criminals who undermine the peace and order in our country.

Authorities must act quick before the next target falls, and to assure our people that the open season for killings will not come upon us.