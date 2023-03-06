Press Release

March 6, 2023 Pia: it saddens me that he will no longer walk with us

Manifestation of Senator Pia S. Cayetano on the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Ragay Degamo I would just like to join our colleagues in honoring this man, who is a friend to many of us and who is a true public servant. When I first heard about him, I was very impressed with his humility, not just his humble beginnings, but his humble stature, and how he carried himself. I didn't know him yet when I first heard about him. I don't even remember when, many, many years ago. Napakasimpleng tao, respetadong respetado ng kanyang mga constituents, naglalakad na simple lang, naglalakad sa bayan niya na naka-tsinelas lang, nakikihalubilo sa mga tao. I was so impressed, your honors, because syempre katulad ng mga kasamahan natin, marami tayong nami-meet na iba't ibang klaseng tao, pero yung pagka-pakilala sa akin sa kanya, I was very intrigued because yun nga sobrang humble. And then eventually, I met him, and totoo nga. Lahat ng sinabi nila tungkol sa kanya ay totoo. And I even understand that kahit wala siyang political party to back him up, kahit na nag-iisa siya fighting for his cause, tinutuloy niya basta pinaniniwalaan niya na makabubuti sa kanyang constituents. And I've had numerous discussions, coffee dates din with him kapag bumibisita ako sa lugar nila. Nagsu-support siya ng aking initiatives on sports for peace, sports for youth development, and he was very happy about it. And I am grateful that in my own way, I have been enriched, my life has been enriched to know somebody like him. But it also brings me a lot of sadness that this person will no longer walk with us on this earth, walk with us in our country. And to continue to be able to share all the good things that he has done, that is now in our hands, that there would be more public servants like him and that we who have known him can continue to support his legacy now that he is no longer with us. Thank you, Mr. President.