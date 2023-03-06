Press Release

March 6, 2023 Pia: the Senate looks to the Constitution for guidance and to execute what the Charter says

Manifestation of Senator Pia S. Cayetano on SBN 1894, 'An Act Strengthening Professionalism and Promoting the Continuity of Policies and Modernization Initiatives in the Armed Forces of the Philippines Mr. President, I was thinking before I stood up and raised my hand if I would add to this discussion. Like his honor, the Senate President, I'd like to manifest that I respect the opinion of our Minority Floor Leader. In fact, as a lawyer, I would tend to agree with the Minority Floor Leader. However, as the Senate President correctly pointed out, it has been the practice [by] the Senate as a body, although as the Minority Leader pointed out, it's up to the current Senate to decide on what practices we choose to continue or to change. And then, following the discussion, the Senate President pointed out actually what I was waiting to hear. The reason for the urgency is that there are officials [of the AFP] who are required under the Constitution to go through the process of the Commission on Appointments, and they are awaiting the outcome of this. That was the urgency that this representation was waiting to hear. That is the justification this representation was waiting to hear, because I would also appeal to the body to consider this practice if there was no justification, inasmuch as I respect the urgency determined by the Senate, I do believe that as an independent body, we determine on our own what is the urgency. And the Senate President has made of record what that urgency is. So on that message, I join the Majority Floor Leader in his call. But I did want to spread into the record my deep appreciation of the explanation [and] the concern raised by the Minority Floor Leader because we are... members of this esteemed body, and I'd like to believe that we do look to the Constitution not just for guidance, but to understand and to execute what the Constitution states. So I've said my piece. Thank you, Mr. President.