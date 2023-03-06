Press Release

March 6, 2023 P.S. RES. NOS. 517, 520 AND 521

ON THE DEATH OF GOVERNOR ROEL RAGAY DEGAMO

CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH The life of a public servant is a life of great sacrifice. We, in the government, are mandated to serve our people. In pursuing this calling, we often have rough encounters with the forces of evil, often we are reminded that we are only mere mortals. These past few months, we have all witnessed the spate of killings and violence against some local officials, and innocent private individuals. Local executives who have faithfully served their constituents were either killed or seriously injured by merciless perpetrators whose motives were hatched in the deepest recesses of hell. The impunity and brutality instilled horror, anxiety, and panic among our people. This poses an enormous challenge to our law enforcement authorities, particularly the Philippine National Police. Peace and order must be restored in our communities and ensure that the criminals behind these evil deeds be held accountable. I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Governor Roel Ragay Degamo of Negros Oriental. Mr. President, during the last Congress, the good Governor appeared before the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs and shed light on the series of killings in his province. Never have I thought that Governor Degamo himself would be a victim of the killings he has condemned. It is unimaginable, unacceptable, and heartbreaking that he would suffer the same tragic end in his home province that he faithfully and lovingly served. He was optimistic and shared his campaign to improve the law and order situation in Negros Oriental--uphill battle that he had to face. I likewise grieve with the families of other local officials who have been victims of savagery and barbarity. Words cannot express the sadness and despair of their families and constituents. To the PNP and other law enforcement agencies, you are expected to rise above and take control of the situation. Re-establish law and order. Today, more than ever, your presence and concerted efforts in providing security to the community are urgently needed. Respond to this call, and be true to your mission in upholding public safety and security for our people. Thank you, Mr. President.