Press Release

March 6, 2023 Nationwide learning recovery program to be rolled out soon--Gatchalian Following the Senate's third and final reading approval of the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act (Senate Bill No. 1604), learners nationwide will soon have access to well-systematized tutorial sessions and well-designed intervention plans that will address pandemic-related learning loss, Senator Win Gatchalian said. The ARAL Program is Gatchalian's proposed national core strategy to accelerate learning recovery and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will ensure that learners are provided optimal instructional time so they can master essential learning competencies and make up for learning loss. The proposed program shall cover the essential learning competencies under Language and Mathematics for Grades 1 to 10, and Science for Grades 3 to 10. It will also prioritize reading and numeracy. For kindergarten learners, the ARAL program shall focus on building additional skills that will strengthen their numeracy and literacy competencies. The proposed ARAL program shall cover public school learners who did not enroll starting School Year 2020-2021 and those who are below the minimum proficiency levels required in Language, Mathematics, and Science. Private school learners may also avail of the interventions provided for under the measure. Tutors under the ARAL Program shall include teachers and para-teachers. Qualified senior high school and tertiary level students, as well as pre-service teachers may also volunteer as tutors. Senior high school tertiary level students who serve as tutors for a period of two semesters shall be given credits equivalent to their Literacy Training Service under the National Service Training Program. "Isang mahalagang hakbang ang pagpasa ng Senado sa ating panukalang ARAL Program upang mapaigiting ang pagbangon ng sektor ng edukasyon mula sa pinsalang idinulot ng pandemya ng COVID-19. Titiyakin nating makakahabol sa kanilang mga aralin ang ating mga mag-aaral," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. Based on the World Bank's simulation analysis for the Philippines, Learning-Adjusted Years of Schooling will decrease from 7.5 years to 5.7 to 6.1 years. This means that the quality of post-pandemic learning for 12 years of basic education would only be equivalent to 5.7 to 6.1 years-worth of schooling. Gatchalian also thanked the co-authors and co-sponsors of the measure: Senators Sonny Angara, Cynthia Villar, Jinggoy Estrada, Robinhood Padilla, and Majority Leader Joel Villanueva. Panukalang ARAL Program aprubado na sa Senado--Gatchalian Aprubado na sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act (Senate Bill No. 1604) na layong tugunan ang learning loss na dulot ng pandemya ng COVID-19. Ipinanukala ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang ARAL Program upang mapaigting ang learning recovery at matugunan ang pinsalang dinulot ng pandemya ng COVID-19. Titiyakin ng programa na makatatanggap ang mga estudyante ng sapat na oras para sa pag-aaral, matututunan nila ang essential learning competencies, at makakahabol sila sa kanilang mga aralin. Saklaw ng panukalang programa ang essential learning competencies sa ilalim ng Language at Mathematics para sa Grade 1 hanggang Grade 10, at Science mula Grade 3 hanggang Grade 10. Bibigyang prayoridad ng panukalang programa ang numeracy at pagbasa. Para sa mga mag-aaral ng kindergarten, tututukan ng ARAL Program ang mga dagdag kakayahang patatatagin ang kanilang numeracy at literacy competencies. Bibigyang prayoridad ng ARAL program ang mga mag-aaral sa mga pampublikong paaralan na hindi nag-enroll simula School Year 2020-2021 at iyong mga hindi nakaabot sa minimum proficiency na kinakailangan sa Language, Mathematics, at Science. Maaari ring maging bahagi ng programa ang mga mag-aaral mula sa mga pribadong paaralan. Magsisilbing mga tutor sa ilalim ng ARAL Program ang mga guro at para-teachers. Maaari ring mag-boluntaryo bilang tutor ang mga kwalipikadong mag-aaral mula sa senior high school at kolehiyo. Para sa mga mag-aaral sa kolehiyo at senior high school na magsisilbing mga tutor, makatatanggap sila ng mga credits na katumbas ng Literacy Training Service sa ilalim ng National Service Training Program. "Isang mahalagang hakbang ang pagpasa ng Senado sa ating panukalang ARAL Program upang mapaigiting ang pagbangon ng sektor ng edukasyon mula sa pinsalang idinulot ng pandemya ng COVID-19. Titiyakin nating makakahabol sa kanilang mga aralin ang ating mga mag-aaral," ani Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Batay sa simulation analysis ng World Bank para sa Pilipinas, bababa mula 7.5 taon hanggang 5.7 o maging hanggang 6.1 taon ang Learning Adjusted Years of Schooling. Ibig sabihin, magiging katumbas na lamang ng 5.7 hanggang 6.1 taon ang kalidad ng 12 taon ng basic education sa Pilipinas sa pagwawakas ng pandemya,. Pinasalamatan naman ni Gatchalian ang mga co-author at mga co-sponsor ng panukalang batas: Senador Sonny Angara, Senador Cynthia Villar, Senador Jinggoy Estrada, Senador Robinhood Padilla, at Majority Leader Joel Villanueva.