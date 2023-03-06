Press Release

March 6, 2023 Legarda: Digital inclusion vital in empowering people, communities Emphasizing the importance of strong connectivity amidst digital transformation, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda expressed support for the recent launching of e-Governance and Wi-Fi sites in 150 barangays in Sibalom, Antique, her home province. Spearheaded by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the project aims to ensure the convenience and availability of internet services in different University of Antique (UA) campuses and other parts of the province, including indigenous community areas. "As the principal author of Republic Act No. 10844, the law that created the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), I have always been aware of the importance of ICT in our nation's progress. It is vital that we fast-track the provision of affordable, accessible, and reliable internet services to our communities. This is exactly what we are doing today," Legarda remarked as she graced the project launching held last March 3, 2023. Legarda noted the significance of investing more in technology, as evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, where most Filipinos shifted into a digital environment as an alternative to physical interaction. According to the four-term senator, digital inclusion should now be one of the government's priorities. "We can no longer stall digital transformation - it is inevitable. The launch of these free Wi-Fi sites is only the beginning. We are doing this not only for our kasimanwas in Antique, but also to our kababayan in the different parts of the country, with our strengthened partnership with the DICT," she said. On the other hand, DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy thanked Legarda for her tremendous support in the field of ICT, vowing to continue with more implementation of digital transformation in various localities. "The good Senator has been steadfast in advancing digitalization for the country. She is a visionary and saw the enormous potential of ICT as a vessel for progress and economic development in the Philippines," Uy stated. As demand for internet services continues to soar, Legarda reiterated that this not only connects people but empowers citizens and allows Filipino families to have easy access to information, health and education platforms, and government services that are available online. "Our goal is to ensure that every community will be connected digitally, and every citizen will have the knowledge and skill to effectively use and access ICTs, so that in this highly-evolving digital world, we can all keep up, and no one gets left behind," Legarda affirmed.