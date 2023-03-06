Press Release

March 6, 2023 Robin: Freedom of Speech, Expression and Creation Should Not Be Abused The freedom of speech, of expression and of creation are enshrined in our Constitution, but they should never be abused. Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla stressed this on Monday as he presided over the hearing of the Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media that tackled, among others, proposed measures giving the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) added teeth to protect Filipinos, especially children, against objectionable movies, publicity materials and other audio-visual media. "Muli po, ang akin pong paalala sa lahat: Huwag natin abusuhin ang salitang freedom of expression, freedom of speech, freedom of creation, na ang atin pong kultura lalong lalo na ang kapakanan ng ating kabataan ang nakasalalay. Hindi po sapat na dahilan ang mga ito upang manira tayo ng kapwa natin o ng mga dayuhan. Hindi po dapat tayo dapat nakadagdag ng apoy kundi dapat po tayo ay nagsisilbing tubig na nagpapatay ng apoy upang tayo po ay tumungo sa tunay na pagmamahalan, hindi lamang po Pilipino sa Pilipino kundi Pilipino sa dayuhan. Tayo ay nandito para magtulong-tulong para makamit ang kapayapaan at pag-unlad (Again, I remind everyone: Let us not abuse the freedom of expression, freedom of speech, and freedom of creation, especially among the youth. We cannot use these freedoms as an excuse to attack anyone, including fellow Filipinos and foreigners - instead, we must foster love and understanding among all. We are here to help each other spread love and understanding)," he said at the hearing where international groups voiced support for giving the MTRCB added teeth. During the hearing, Padilla's bid to update the MTRCB's mandate to deal with modern media and distribution platforms, including online and streaming, got the support of international organizations including the Motion Picture Association and Asia Video Industry Association. James Cheatley, regional director of the Motion Picture Association, said they would welcome such a move since the association's members make available content on a global scale, "taking into account regional and local differences related to religion (and) society." Celeste Campbell-Pitt, Chief Policy Officer of the Asia Video Industry Association, said they are willing to cooperate with the MTRCB. Before adjourning the hearing, Padilla stressed the need for everyone concerned to protect Filipinos, especially the youth, from false information and values. "Kailangan tayong lahat ay prophet of love and peace. Yun lang. At higit sa lahat true information. Magkasundo po tayo doon na tamang impormasyon (We must all be prophets of love and peace - and most importantly, of true information. We must all agree on upholding true information)," he said. Robin: Kalayaan sa Pamamahayag at Paglikha, Hindi Dapat Inaabuso Bagama't nilalaman ng ating Saligang Batas ang kalayaan sa pamamahayag at paglikha, hindi kailanman dapat abusuhin ang mga ito. Iginiit ito ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Lunes sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Public Information and Mass Media na itinalakay ang mga panukalang batas, kasama ang isang nagpapalakas sa Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) para protektayan ang mga Pilipino, lalo ang kabataan, laban sa hindi kanais-nais na sine, publicity material at ibang audio-visual media. "Muli po, ang akin pong paalala sa lahat: Huwag natin abusuhin ang salitang freedom of expression, freedom of speech, freedom of creation, na ang atin pong kultura lalong lalo na ang kapakanan ng ating kabataan ang nakasalalay. Hindi po sapat na dahilan ang mga ito upang manira tayo ng kapwa natin o ng mga dayuhan. Hindi po dapat tayo dapat nakadagdag ng apoy kundi dapat po tayo ay nagsisilbing tubig na nagpapatay ng apoy upang tayo po ay tumungo sa tunay na pagmamahalan, hindi lamang po Pilipino sa Pilipino kundi Pilipino sa dayuhan. Tayo ay nandito para magtulong-tulong para makamit ang kapayapaan at pag-unlad," ani Padilla sa pagdinig kung saan nagpahayag ng suporta ang dayuhang organisasyon para sa panukalang bigyan ng dagdag na ngipin ang MTRCB. Kasama sa mga organisasyon na nagpahayag ng suporta sa pag-update ng mandato ng MTRCB para sa makabagong media at distribution platforms, kasama ang online at streaming, ang Motion Picture Association at Asia Video Industry Association. Ayon kay James Cheatley, regional director ng the Motion Picture Association, bukas sila sa ganitong panukala dahil ang mga miyembro nila ay gumagawa ng content "on a global scale" at iniintindi ang "regional and local differences related to religion (and) society." Dagdag ni Celeste Campbell-Pitt, Chief Policy Officer ng Asia Video Industry Association, handa silang makipagtulungan sa MTRCB. Bago in-adjourn ang pagdinig, ipinunto ni Padilla na kailangang protektahan ang lahat na Pilipino, lalo na ang kabataan, laban sa pekeng impormasyon. "Kailangan tayong lahat ay prophet of love and peace. Yun lang. At higit sa lahat true information. Magkasundo po tayo doon na tamang impormasyon," aniya.