Press Release

March 6, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF SPEECH - SENATOR FRANCIS 'TOL' N. TOLENTINO

06 March 2023 | Privilege Speech Last March 3, 2023, we celebrated World Wildlife Day. It is a United Nations International day to celebrate all the world's wild animals and plants and the contribution that they make to our lives and the health of the planet. The World Wildlife Day is the celebration for the birth of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, which we ratified in 1981. The Convention seeks to prevent extinction of species affected by trade. However, Mr. President, as we celebrated the World Wildlife Day, our maritime commercial activities threatened and may likely cause tragedy to global marine diversity. In the past month, Mr. President, we have been riddled with maritime incidents. On February 10 of this year, LCT Pacifica 1, a cargo ship, capsized off Surigao del Norte while traversing the waters between Hinatuan Island and Bucas Grande Island. According to the Philippine Coast Guard, it was slammed by big waves about three meters high, and the waters then entered the engine room of the vessel which caused an engine trouble. The Philippine Coast Guard is still assessing the situation as to whether it would cause an oil spill. On February 27, MV Manfel Carrier V, a bulk carrier vessel, ran aground Lubang Island, Occidental Mindoro. According to the Philippine Coast Guard, it departed from Subic, Zambales, going to Bauan, Batangas, when it encountered engine trouble while traversing the vicinity waters off Fortune Island. It was hit by large waves which caused it to drift towards Lubang and ran aground. The incident caused damage to the coral reefs. On February 28 of this year likewise, Mr. President, MV Starlite Saturn, a roll-on roll-off vessel, ran aground in the shallow waters of Bohol. According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the vessel ran aground at the Danajon Bank. A while ago, the wife of former Governor Chatto was here. Calituban, and Talibon in Bohol while en route to Pier 5 in Cebu City from a port in Surigao. The incident caused damage to the reefs. Earlier that day, February 28, MT Princess Empress, an oil tanker, sank off Oriental Mindoro with her 800,000 litres industrial fuel oil cargo. According to the Philippine Coast Guard, initial investigation revealed that the distressed motor tanker encountered engine trouble, trouble causing due to overheating. It then drifted towards the vicinity waters off Balingawan Point due to rough sea conditions until it submerged. After MT Princess Empress sank, an oil slick emerged, which has now spread over 24 square kilometers. According to the DENR, within the 40-kilometer radius from the epicenter is home of approximately 591 hectares of coral reefs, 1,626 hectares of mangroves and 362 hectares of seagrass/seaweeds. There are also 21 locally managed marine protected areas (LMMPAs) located in the city of Calapan (4), towns of Naujan (3), Pola (7), Pinamalayan (4), and Gloria (2) in Oriental Mindoro Province and the town of Gasan (1) in Marinduque Province. It has already affected 9 towns in Oriental Mindoro, these are: Naujan, Pola, Pinamalayan, Gloria, Basud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay and Bulacacao. It was also reported that it has now reached the province of Antique. The provincial agriculture office reported sightings of dead fishes and sea birds on the shorelines of Pola, Naujan and Pinamalayan towns. The PDRRMO of Oriental Mindoro reported that more than 10,000 families were affected by the oil spill. There are also reports of residents falling ill. The Department of Health is now assessing whether water from the deep wells, shallow tube wells, and water pumps and other sources of water are already contaminated by the oil spill. Due to the oil spill, Mr. President, fishing has now been banned by Governor Dolor of Mindoro Oriental who have around 18,000 registered fishermen in his province. An oil spill of this magnitude was last experienced in 2006 when M/T Solar 1 sank off the coast of Guimaras, which carried 2.1 million liters of bunker fuel. It affected 1,500 hectares of the local ecosystem comprised of mangroves, seagrass, and coral reefs. It ended the livelihood of 20,000 fishermen, and required a long period of rehabilitation. Ngayon, Mr. President, nangyari nanaman po ito. The current oil spill trajectory model by marine experts projected that approximately 20,000 hectares of coral reef, 9,900 hectares of mangroves, 6,000 hectares of seagrass may be affected, and the oil spill may also potentially reach as far as the shores of Palawan. This is more far reaching than the damage caused by M/T Solar 1. Under UNCLOS, Mr. President, we have the obligation to protect and preserve the marine environment, and enact measures and deal with all sources to prevent, reduce and control pollution of the marine environment. These maritime incidents could have been prevented. In LCT Pacifica 1, the huge waves caused engine trouble. In MV Manfel Carrier V also encountered engine trouble. For MV Starlite Saturn, the cause is still being determined by the Coast Guard. In MT Princess Empress, it had engine trouble due to overheating. Under Executive Order No. 125, as amended, MARINA is mandated to undertake the safety regulatory functions pertaining to vessel operations. Under Republic Act No. 9993, or the Philippines Coast Guard Law of 2009, the Philippine Coast Guard is mandated to enforce all maritime laws. The question Mr. President is: were LCT Pacifica 1, MV Manfel Carrier V, MV Starlite Saturn, and MT Princess Empress found to be seaworthy by the regulatory agencies? In Insurance Law, seaworthiness is defined by the Supreme Court ruling in Santiago Lighterage Corporation vs. Court of Appeals (G.R. No. 139629, June 21, 2004) by citing Eduardo F. Hernandez and Antero A. Peñasales, Philippine Admiralty and Maritime Law 501-502 (1987), as follows: "To be seaworthy, a vessel "must have that degree of fitness which an ordinary, careful and prudent owner would require his vessel to have at the commencement of her voyage, having regard to all the probable circumstances of it." Thus the degree of seaworthiness varies in relation to the contemplated voyage. Crossing the Atlantic calls for stronger equipment than sailing across the Visayan Sea. It is easier to consider that once the necessary degree of seaworthiness has been ascertained, this obligation is an absolute one, i.e. the undertaking is that the vessel actually is seaworthy. It is no excuse that the shipowner took every possible precaution to make her so, if in fact he failed." End quote. If seaworthiness is relative to the circumstances, then the standard of seaworthiness should be higher during the "amihan" season. In fact, last February 22, PAGASA advised fishing boats and small sea vessels not to venture into the sea, and larger sea vessels have been alerted against big waves. Bakit po pinayagan sila? Now that it can no longer be prevented, the oil spill caused by the sinking of MT Princess Empress will devastate our marine ecosystem. The coral reef, mangrove areas, and the marine protected areas are breeding grounds of fish which are among our top sources of food. According to BFAR, and this can be confirmed by Senator Cynthia Villar, marine municipal fisheries output for the entire country reached 946.88 thousand metric tons in 2022. The oil spill is occurring in a major fishing areas, and is spreading to pristine fishing breading grounds. It threatens Verde Island Passage, one of the country's richest areas of biodiversity. And might even reach the world-famous Boracay. Our laws is not poor when it comes to oil pollution. We have R.A. 9993 - Philippine Coast Guard Law of 2009; P.D. 602 - National Oil Pollution Operations Center Decree; P.D. 979 - Marine Pollution Decree of 1976; R.A. 10654 - Amended Fisheries Code of the Philippines; R.A. 9275 - Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004; R.A. 9483 - Oil Pollution Compensation Act of 2007; and R.A. 10121 - PH Disaster Reduction & Management Act of 2010. Mr. President, the Philippine Coast Guard is the responsible agency for preventing and controlling pollution in the country's territorial waters. It made a National Oil Spill Contingency Plan or the NOSCP. However, the policy for combating oil spill is limited because of lack of resources. While we are seeking accountability, our efforts in the mean time should be focused on the containment of the oil spill to prevent it from causing further irreversible damage to our marine ecosystem. Next should be the recovery. Ito rin po siguro ang dahilan, Mr. President, kung kaya nangailangan na ng tulong si Secretary Bautista ng DOTR sa bansang Japan para mabawasan ang oil spill. As we have experienced in the Guimaras oil spill, recovery and rehabilitation will be extensive. It will affect not just the marine ecosystem but also those who depends on it. Those who will be primarily affected will be the fishermen and their families. Today, 18,000 fishermen lost their livelihood. If we fail to contain the oil spill, it will affect thousands more. But, just as we have done again and again, we will rise as a nation and face this tragedy as one. Salamat po, Mr. President.