Press Release

March 6, 2023 Villar: Women's Role in Economic Growth Sen. Cynthia A. Villar hopes to further empower women, break gender bias and promote equality in our community as the nation observes National Women's Month. "If half of the population of the Philippines are women and contribute to the betterment of the country, it will create a positive impact to our economy," noted Villar. In her inspirational message during the 2023 National Women's Month Celebration at Department of Agriculture Compound in Quezon on Monday, Villar underscored the need to empower and equip our women to help us in food security and production. A known advocate of women's rights and welfare, Villar related that when more women work or earn, economies grow. For its celebration, the DA has the theme. "We for gender equality and inclusive society" and sub-theme: "Expanded Opportunities for Women Participation, Leadership and Benefits in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), ICT, Infrastructure and Energy". Villar said RA No. 6949 declares 8th day of March of every year as a special working holiday to ensure meaningful observance of holiday to all government offices. The senator said heads of government offices shall encourage sufficient time and opportunities for their employees to engage and participate in any activity conducted within the premises of government offices or establishments to celebrate National Women's Day. The government departments and agencies were also mandated to allocate a minimum of 5% of their total annual budgets for gender programs, projects and activities. "Women have a lot to contribute to development of our nation given the proper opportunities and trainings," said Villar who extolled she is fortunate enough to be mentored by her grandmother, Lola Lelang, who taught them how to earn, save and spend their money wisely and stressed the importance of a good education. With this as an inspiration and the desire to help our community, the senator said they established the VILLAR SIPAG foundation. "Our aim was to improve the quality of life of the people through entrepreneurship and livelihood, health and social services, culture and arts, education and urban greening, among others," she said. Our first project was the weaving of waterlily stalks into baskets. Other projects include establishment of 86 composting facilities in Las Pinas and in 50 Vista land communities nationwide for the processing of kitchen and garden waste, and three plastic recycling factory in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao,and the coconut husk processing factory. The Villar SIPAG also built four Farm Schools in Las Piñas, San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan; Iloilo and Davao City. Villar: Ang Papel ng Kababaihan sa Paglago ng Ekonomiya UMAASA si Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na mas higit na mabibigyan ng kapangyarihan ang mga kababaihan, tatapusin ang 'gender bias' at isusulong ang equality sa ating komunidad sa pagdiriwang ng National Women's Month. "If half of the population of the Philippines are women and can contribute to the betterment of the country, it will create a positive impact to our economy," giit ni Villar. Sa kanyang inspirational message sa 2023 National Women's Month Celebration sa Department of Agriculture Compound, Quezon City, noong Lunes, tinukoy ni Villar na kailangang bigyan ng kapangyarihan ang mga kababaihan upang makatulomg sa food security at production. Kilalang advocate ng karapatan at kapakanan ng kababaihan, sinabi ni Villar na lalago ang ekonomiya kapag nagtrabaho at kumita ang mga kababaihan Sa kanilang pagdiriwang, ang DA ay may temang- "We for gender equality and inclusive society" at sub-theme: "Expanded Opportunities for Women Participation, Leadership and Benefits in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), ICT, Infrastructure and Energy". Ipinahayag ni Villar na idineklara sa ilalim ng RA No. 6949 ang March 8 na 'special working holiday' upang matiyak ang makabuluhang pagpagdiriwang nito sa lahat ng government offices. Sinabi ng senador na hinihikayat ng lahat ng pinuno ng government offices ang kanilang mga nasasakupan na lumahok sa selebrasyon ng National Women's Day sa kanilang opisina. Nagtatakda rin ang government departments at agencies ng minimum 5% ng kanilang taunang total annual budget para sa gender programs, projects at activities. "Women have a lot to contribute to development of our nation given the proper opportunities and trainings," ani Villar na sinabing mapalad siya dahil naturuan siya ng kanyang Lola Lelang at ina na kumita ng pera, mag-ipon at matalinong na gastusin ang pera. Iginiit din nila ang kahalagahan ng edukasyon. Dahil sa inspirasying ito at sa pagnanais na rin na makatulong, itinatag nila ang Villar SIPAG foundation. "Our aim was to improve the quality of life of the people through entrepreneurship and livelihood, health and social services, culture and arts, education and urban greening, among others," sabi ni Villar. "Our first project was the weaving of waterlily stalks into baskets. Other projects include establishment of 86 composting facilities in Las Pinas and in 50 Vista land communities nationwide for the processing of kitchen and garden waste, and three plastic recycling factory in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao,and the coconut husk processing factory." Nagtayo rin ang Villar SIPAG ng apat na Farm Schools sa Las Piñas, San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan; Iloilo at Davao City.