Press Release

March 6, 2023 Co-sponsorship Speech of Senator Cynthia Villar

Resolution Expressing the Profound Sympathy and Sincere Condolences of the Senate of the Philippines on the Death of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Ragay Degamo

6 March 2023 Mr. President, my dear colleagues in the Senate, good afternoon. I rise to co-sponsor, with a heavy heart, Proposed Senate Resolution No. 520, taking into consideration the Proposed Senate Resolution No 521 I filed, expressing the Senate's profound sympathy and condolences on the untimely demise of Governor Roel Ragal Degamo of Negros Oriental. I join the rest of the nation in strongly condemning the March 4, 2023 atrocious attack by armed assailants, while Governor Degamo was attending to the needs of his constituents at his residence in Pamplona, Negros Oriental and which resulted to his unwarranted death and of eight (8) more individuals at the premises. Their death is senseless and despicable, to say the least, and has no place in a civilized and democratic society. We call on our law enforcement agencies to act with dispatch and fast track the investigation to truthfully identify and catch not just the perpetrators who brutally shot the victims, but also the mastermind/s who instigated the attack on the Governor so that all of them may be held accountable for the atrocity they have committed and so that they may no longer be allowed to do other acts of violence unto others. As we join the collective call that truthful justice be served on the death of Gov. Degamo and of the 8 other people who died with him, we are taking this time to honor Gov. Degamo, who has exemplified kindness, generosity, competence, diligence, hard work, patriotism and bravery while in public service. He was a stalwart of the Nacionalista Party (NP) in Negros Oriental and a true friend of my family. We have discussed the danger on his life (he is facing every day) and it finally came about. I even asked a fellow senator when he was having problem with his security years ago. Gov. Degamo came from humble beginnings - a fisherman's son, who studied hard and equipped himself with perseverance, courage and kindness in order to have a bright future for himself and his family. While his rise to being the Governor of his province in 2011 was initially by virtue of succession or because of the succeeding deaths (due to sickness) of Governor Emilio Macias and Gov. Agustin Perdices, his succeeding election for the post in the following 2013 elections was phenomenal as he won overwhelmingly over his opponents (who were then the political heavyweights in the province), chiefly because of his good performance in office, his being a charismatic leader, and his affinity to the ordinary people. He enjoyed the support of the masses and thus, was also re-elected overwhelmingly in the succeeding elections that followed, including the May 2022 elections that proved to be the most challenging for him. Gov. Degamo will always be remembered as one of this generation's well-loved Philippine Governor - a governor who truly cared for the poor people and who worked hard to uplift the quality of their lives and bring improvement to the remote areas of Negros Oriental. Quoting a heartfelt statement that appeared in the social media - "Gov. Degamo was the voice of the voiceless 'taga-Bukid' who were forsaken for many years". In my personal capacity, on behalf of my family and of the Nacionalista Party (NP), lubos po ang pakikiramay namin sa iniwang pamilya ni Gov. Degamo na pinangungunahan ng kanyang maybahay na si Mayor Janice Degamo ng Pamplona, Negros Oriental at sa ating mga kababayan sa Negros Oriental. We pray for the eternal repose of the soul of Gov. Roel Degamo and for the safety and security of the family he left behind. May the Lord God protect them and always keep them in his loving care. Taimtim rin po ang aming dasal na makamit natin ang hustisya para sa kahindik-hindik na pagpatay kay Governor Degamo at ng walo pang namatay na kasama nya. Maraming salamat po, Mr President and my dear colleagues.