Press Release

March 7, 2023 Cayetano, fellow senators call on PNP to act on recent gun attacks on local officials Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and 15 other senators on Monday strongly urged the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other law enforcement agencies to address the series of gun attacks against local government officials and civilians that have led to deaths and injuries. "The Senate of the Philippines, in the strongest sense, urges the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies to exert all efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice," Cayetano and fellow senators - led by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri - wrote in Resolution No. 517 which they filed on March 6, 2023. This after Negros Oriental Governor Roel Ragay Degamo was shot to death on March 4, 2023 by armed men in his own home in Pamplona, Negros Oriental - the latest of four attacks against local officials this year. The senators lamented how in just a span of 15 days - from February 17 to March 4 this year - two local executives were killed by armed men in broad daylight. Seventeen civilians were also left dead while two others were injured. Two separate cases of ambush in February resulted in the injury of Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. of Lanao del Sur and Mayor Ohto Montawal of Datu Montawal, Maguindanao. In the same month, Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda of Aparri, Cagayan and five others who were with him were ambushed and killed in Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya. The senators stressed the urgent need to apprehend the criminals "not only for the sake of all victims and their families, but also to ensure that the rule of law is upheld at all times for an orderly and peaceful society." Citing a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted last December, the lawmakers said 50 percent of 1,200 Filipino adult participants said they were afraid to walk the streets at night "because it is not safe." Senate Resolution No. 517 expresses the "sense of the Senate strongly condemning the recent spate of killings and attacks against government officials and private persons, and urging Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies to undertake the necessary steps in ensuring the safety of all." "Injustice and violence do not have a place in any civilized society, and no cause justifies brutalities against the lives of all persons," the senators said. Cayetano, mga kapwa-senador nanawagan sa PNP na aksyunan ang serye ng pamamaril at pagpatay sa mga local official Mariing hinimok ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano at 15 iba pang senador ang Philippine National Police (PNP) at iba pang law enforcement agencies na tugunan ang serye ng mga pag-atake laban sa mga local government official at mga sibilyan na humantong sa pagkamatay at pinsala. "The Senate of the Philippines, in the strongest sense, urges the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies to exert all efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice," wika nina Cayetano at mga kapwa senador sa pangunguna ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri sa Resolution No. 517 na kanilang inihain noong Lunes, March 6, 2023. Ito ay matapos patayin ng mga armadong lalaki si Negros Oriental Governor Roel Ragay Degamo noong Marso 4, 2023 sa kanyang sariling tahanan sa Pamplona, Negros Oriental. Ito na ang ika-apat na pag-atake laban sa mga lokal na opisyal ngayong taon. Ikinalungkot ng mga senador na sa loob lamang ng 15 araw -- mula February 17 hanggang March 4 ngayong taon -- dalawang mga local executive at labing-pitong sibilyan na ang napatay ng mga armadong lalaki. Dalawa naman ang nasugatan. Dalawang magkahiwalay na kaso ng pananambang noong Pebrero ang nagresulta sa pagkasugat nina Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. ng Lanao del Sur at Mayor Ohto Montawal ng Datu Montawal, Maguindanao. Si Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda at lima pang kasama niya ay tinambangan at napatay sa Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya. Binigyang-diin ng mga senador ang pangangailangang hulihin agad ang mga kriminal hindi lamang para sa mga biktima at kanilang pamilya kundi para matiyak na pinapairal ang batas sa lahat ng pagkakataon para sa isang maayos at mapayapang lipunan. Binanggit nila ang isang survey ng Social Weather Stations (SWS) noong Disyembre na nagpakitang 50 porsiyento ng 1,200 Pilipino ay nagsabing natatakot silang maglakad sa lansangan sa gabi "dahil hindi ito ligtas." Ipinahayag ng Senate Resolution No. 517 ang pagkondena sa sunud-sunod na mga pagpatay at pag-atake laban sa mga opisyal ng gobyerno at sibilyan. Hinimok din ng mga senador ang PNP at iba pang mga law enforcement agency na isagawa ang mga hakbang para tiyakin ang kaligtasan ng lahat. "Injustice and violence do not have a place in any civilized society, and no cause justifies brutalities against the lives of all persons," wika ng mga senador.