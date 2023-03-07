Press Release

March 7, 2023 Frat Official in Salilig Hazing Flunks Robin's Challenge Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla scored on Tuesday the betrayal of brotherhood in the fatal hazing of Adamson student John Salilig, after a fraternity official flunked his challenge to recite the organization's prayer. Padilla, who attended the hearing of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights on Salilig's hazing, challenged Daniel Perry - the alleged master initiator during the initiation rites - to recite the Triskelion Prayer, which reflects the group's values. On the other hand, Padilla got a commitment from officials of Adamson University to help those involved so their future would not go to waste. "Ako po ay isa sa nalulungkot dito sapagka't malapit sa akin ang mga Triskelion eh. Hindi ko maintindihan itong mga batang ito. Pwede bang masagot nyo ako? Alam nyo ba kung ano ang Triskelion Prayer? Pwedeng paki-recite nyo sa akin (I am among those saddened by what happened because I consider myself close to the Triskelion. I cannot understand those involved in the hazing. Can you tell me what the Triskelion Prayer is? Please recite it before me)?" Padilla told Perry. When Perry told Padilla that "hindi ko saulado (I have not memorized)" the prayer, the lawmaker expressed dismay, before proceeding to read the text of the prayer. He particularly pointed out the part of the prayer that seeks enlightenment for the fraternity and sorority's officers so they can "maintain the highest standard of decision making." "Nakakalungkot, mga anak. Pambihira kayo. Gusto ko pang magtanong pero mababaon kayo. Ayoko na kayo baunin pa pero baon na kayo (It's very sad, my son. I wanted to ask more questions but you're already in deep trouble)," he said. "Yan po ang inyong prayer. 'Highest standard of decision making,' mga anak. Goodness (That is your prayer - for the highest standard of decision making. Goodness)," he added. Meanwhile, Padilla was heartened over Adamson College of Law Dean Anna Maria Abad's promise to assist those involved in the incident. "Sir, tutulong po kami (Sir, we will help them)," she told Padilla after he stressed that Adamson officials are second parents to the students. "Kung pangalawang magulang kayo, ibig sabihin tinatanggap nyo po na may responsibilidad kayo, sabi ninyo. Itong mga batang ito kawawa ito (If you consider yourselves their second parents, you accepted a responsibility. These youths are in a bad situation)," Padilla told Adamson Office of Student Affairs head Atty. Jan Nelin Navallasca, who initially said the students are "of age" already. Likewise, Padilla reminded Abad that while what happened is painful for the school because its reputation is at stake, the welfare of those involved is also important. When Abad promised to help the students, Padilla said: "Yan po ang gusto ko madinig Maam. Maraming salamat, I love you Maam. Yan ang gusto kong marinig, tutulungan ang mga batang ito (That is what I want to hear. Thank you, I love you Maam. That is what I want to hear, that you will help them)." Frat Official sa Salilig Hazing, Tiklop sa Hamon ni Robin Dismayado si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Martes sa pagtataksil sa pagkakapatiran na ipinakita sa kamatayan ni Adamson student John Salilig dahil sa hazing - lalo na't matapos tumiklop ang isang opisyal ng fraternity sa hamon niyang isaulo ang panalangin ng organisasyon. Sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights sa pag-hazing kay Salilig, hinamon ni Padilla si Daniel Perry - ang diumano'y master initiator sa insidente - na isaulo ang Triskelion Prayer, na sumasalamin sa asal ng fraternity. Nakuha din ni Padilla ang pangako mula sa opisyal ng Adamson University na tutulungan ang mga estudyanteng sangkot para tiyaking hindi masasayang ang kinabukasan nila. "Ako po ay isa sa nalulungkot dito sapagka't malapit sa akin ang mga Triskelion eh. Hindi ko maintindihan itong mga batang ito. Pwede bang masagot nyo ako? Alam nyo ba kung ano ang Triskelion Prayer? Pwedeng paki-recite nyo sa akin?" tanong ni Padilla kay Perry. Nang sumagot si Perry na "hindi ko saulado" ang dasal, nadismaya si Padilla - na binasa ang nilalaman ng Triskelion Prayer sa pagdinig. Ipinunto ni Padilla ang bahagi ng dasal na humihingi ng kaliwanagan para sa mga opisyal ng fraternity at sorority para panatilihin ang "highest standard of decision making." "Nakakalungkot, mga anak. Pambihira kayo. Gusto ko pang magtanong pero mababaon kayo. Ayoko na kayo baunin pa pero baon na kayo," ani Padilla. "Yan po ang inyong prayer. 'Highest standard of decision making,' mga anak. Goodness," dagdag niya. Samantala, natuwa si Padilla sa pangako si Adamson College of Law Dean Anna Maria Abad na tutulungan nila ang mga estudyanteng sangkot sa insidente. "Sir, tutulong po kami," tugon niya kay Padilla matapos niya iginiit na ang mga opisyal ng Adamson ay pangalawang magulang nila bilang estudyante. "Kung pangalawang magulang kayo, ibig sabihin tinatanggap nyo po na may responsibilidad kayo, sabi ninyo. Itong mga batang ito kawawa ito," iginiit ni Padilla kay Adamson Office of Student Affairs head Atty. Jan Nelin Navallasca, na nagsabing "of age" na ang mga nasangkot. Ipinaalala rin ni Padilla kay Abad na bagama't masakit ang nangyari sa paaralan dahil reputasyon nito ang apektado, tao pa rin ang mga sangkot at responsibilidad din nila. Nang nangako si Abad na tutulungan nila ang mga sangkot, tumugon si Padilla: "Yan po ang gusto ko madinig Maam. Maraming salamat, I love you Maam. Yan ang gusto kong marinig, tutulungan ang mga batang ito."