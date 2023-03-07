Senate hails first Filipina to complete the World Marathon Challenge

The Senate adopted a resolution commending Julie Uychiat for being the first Filipina to finish the World Marathon Challenge, winning four of the seven marathons in its 2023 edition.

Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 471, (adopted Resolution No. 50) introduced by Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, was unanimously adopted by the chamber Tuesday, March 7, 2023, taking into consideration SRN 522 filed by Sen. Pia Cayetano.

Uychiat, a native of Negros Occidental, won four out of the seven races in the 2023 edition of the competition held from January 31 to February 6, 2023.

A nurse by profession, the 49-year-old marathoner completed the race where competitors have to run seven 42.2-kilometer marathons on seven continents in seven days. Successful participants are recognized by the International Marathon Club.

According to the resolution, Uychiat placed 1st in the marathons in Dubai (Asia); Madrid (Europe); Fortaleza (South America); and Miami (North America). In the marathons in Perth (Australia), Cape Town (Africa) and Novo (Antarctica), she placed 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, respectively.

"Indeed, nurse Julie epitomizes a woman running the world literally and figuratively, as expected of Filipinos whose blood amalgamates grit, grace, determination, consistency and perseverance," Villanueva said.

Apart from running in one of the biggest international race events, Uychiat also ran to raise funds for the Kalipay Negrense Foundation Inc., a non-profit organization working for the cause of disadvantaged children in her hometown of Negros Occidental.

Her Run for Kalipay campaign was able to raise almost $29,000 (P1.59 million), even surpassing the target of $25,000 (P1.37 million).

"This will go a long way towards helping provide for the needs of the children being supported by the foundation. For these reasons, Nurse Julie deserves triple recognition as a nurse, a marathoner and a ray of light to her fellow Negrenses," Villanueva added.

Cayetano, together with Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go and Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, also commended Uychiat for her outstanding achievement.