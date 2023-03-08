Press Release

March 8, 2023 Sponsorship Speech of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancy Magandang hapon po. Happy International Women's Day to my female colleagues, and to all Filipino women and allies of women. Today I rise to sponsor Senate Bill number 1979 under Committee Report No. 41 or the Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancies Bill. I thank my co-authors, Senators Imee Marcos and Bong Revilla who filed similar bills, and Senators Sonny Angara and Sherwin Gatchalian who have filed resolutions that the Committee considered in the deliberations for this Committee Report. Mr. President, there are thousands of adolescent Filipinos who have already began childbearing and are about to face the hard realities that come with the entry to parenthood. Among these pregnant girls and young fathers, many of them will have come from rural areas, will not have finished their education, or will have come from families who live in the lower wealth quintile. While teen pregnancy in the country has been declining - data that some experts still question since we were in lockdowns for more than a year -- a worrying trend among very young girls has emerged. There was a recorded increase in cases of pregnancies in the 10-14 year old age group. Some of them are elementary school children - elementary school children! -- who will now be carrying a child while still just in the cusp of their own childhoods. These are thousands of students whose education will be disrupted at the very least and ended at the worst. Teachers like Neme Guanco of Aklan have seen these stories firsthand: he had to babysit the child of his Grade 9 student who had to be brought to school every day. Pasalamat at may ganitong kababait na mga guro, pero di maramihan ito at hindi dapat pasanin ito ng mga guro sa dami ng mga pasan nila. For some students, however, pregnancies spell the abrupt end of their education, such as the case of 16-year-old Christine and her 19 year old husband who had to drop out of school due to adolescent pregnancy. Teen pregnancy costs a young mother as high as ?83,000 a year, with NEDA estimating that the Philippine economy loses as much as ?42 billion in lifetime income. These macrolevel numbers are easy to quantify, but for our young parents, their losses may be incalculable in terms of lost opportunities or missed chances. Ito po ang dahilan kung bakit sinusulong ko ngayon ang panukalang batas na ito. SB Number 1979 seeks to address the issue of adolescent pregnancy through various methods, such as the faithful implementation of comprehensive sexuality education and the delivery of necessary sexual and reproductive information and services to young Filipinos when they need it, when they ask for it, and when they seek it. Para din po sa kaalaman ng lahat, ang SRH services po ay para sa mga teens lagpas sa edad na 15 years old, the recommended age by the UN, DOH and non-government organizations based on the evolving capacities of adolescents. Pag mas bata sa 15, kailangan pa din ang pahintulot ng magulang or responsible adults designated by the State. In all cases, may mandatory counselling po by accredited social workers. The bill also seeks to provide social protection to our young parents, such as maternal health care services, post-natal family planning, parenting workshops, and psycho-social support for the young parents, among others. In addition, the bill also seeks to strengthen the referral pathways in cases of sexual violence against adolescents by instituting mandated reportorial requirements when there are observed and identified signs of abuse. Ito ay alinsunod sa mga batas natin gaya ng Raising the Age of Sexual Consent na pinasa natin at kampeyon ang ating Senate President at ating Majority leader. Nais ko din ibahagi na tiniyak ng panukalang batas na ito na maging culturally-sensitive. Kasama sa TWG ang National Commission on Indigenous Peoples at ang National Commission for Muslim Filipinos. Gusto ko pang ibahagi sa inyo, lalo na po sa aking colleague na si Senator Robinhood Padilla, na tinanggap po namin ang lahat ng mga proposed amendments ng NCIP at NCMF. We cannot afford to have children having children, Mr. President. It is our duty as legislators and as parents to provide the next generation of Filipinos the knowledge they need to empower them to make informed decisions as they grow into adulthood. By doing so, we will be allowing more young Filipinos to choose the timing and the manner of how they enter parenthood, if or when they choose to do so. Maraming Salamat po. Muli po, happy International Women's Day.