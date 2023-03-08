Poe on transport strike lifting

We welcome the productive dialogue between the government and transport leaders that prompted the lifting of the strike.

Some requirements of the modernization program have been like the sword of Damocles hanging over the heads of our drivers and operators for years.

We hope the Department of Transportation and transport groups can get off to a fresh start and embark on thorough consultations to craft a truly humane, realistic and effective modernization program.

Our common interest and vigilance on this issue are still a must as this will pave the way for a better, more efficient transportation system for all Filipinos.