Press Release

March 9, 2023 Senate, House inks eCongress The Senate of the Philippines and the House of Representatives signed a memorandum of agreement Thursday, March 9, 2023, for the establishment of an integrated and secure digital legislative management system called the eCongress. Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri led the Senate delegation while House Senior Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal Arroyo attended on behalf of Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez in a simple ceremony held at the National Museum in Manila City. Zubiri said the eCongress website will allow the two houses of the legislature to strengthen coordination and make the inter-chamber processes much better and faster. The eCongress web portal shall be the official website of Congress that will carry and maintain information from both chambers of the legislature and shall serve as a source for legislative information, such as names, contact details, measures authored and co-authored by lawmakers, status of bills and resolutions, live streaming of sessions, common legislative agenda, parliamentary activities and other joint legislative undertakings that are of interest to the public. According to Zubiri, the system will streamline Congress' legislative process, and lead to the more efficient passage of laws for the Filipino people. "We will also be giving the Filipino public a more accessible platform, where they can keep track of our work, as it is their right. In improving our transparency, we can also enjoin the public to be more active participants in the legislative process. In this way, we can truly function as a Congress for and of the people," said Zubiri who was joined by Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and Deputy Majority Leader Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito during the event. The agreement was signed a week after the Senate adopted Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 6 introduced by Zubiri, Legarda, Villanueva and Senate Minority leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III establishing the eCongress in a bid to improve, strengthen, and streamline communications between the upper and lower chamber. The establishment of the eCongress website would enable both chambers of Congress to efficiently and effectively perform their essential functions of representation, legislation and oversight. "It is high time that we modernize our processes between the Senate and the House of Representatives. If the legislative branch carries the responsibility of creating timely laws, then our processes must keep up with the times as well," the Senate President said. Villanueva, in his message, acknowledged the excellent relationship between the Senate under Zubiri and the House of Representatives under Romualdez who were able to show the power of synergy and were able to instill into each member of the legislature the power and importance of teamwork and unity. "We are all here today because we wanted to serve. Let us not forget the reason why we are all here today. To serve our country and people and in serving our people, please be reminded that together is always better," Villanueva said. Senate Secretary Renato Bantug Jr. and House of Representatives Secretary-General Reginald Velasco sign the memorandum of agreement on the establishment of the eCongress.