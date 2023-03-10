Iloilo's transport sector gets aid from Cayetano's 'Presyo, Trabaho, Kita/Kaayusan' program

Amid various issues facing jeepney drivers and operators nationwide, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday partnered up with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to provide assistance to a large transport group in Iloilo Province through his 'Presyo, Trabaho, Kita/Kaayusan' (PTK) program.

Cayetano's Team distributed P2,000 in cash aid to 500 drivers and operators from various districts of the Iloilo province belonging to the Western Visayas Transport Cooperative (WVTC).

The distribution, which was made possible through DSWD's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), was conducted with the help of the Office of Iloilo City Lone District Rep. Julienne Baronda and the City Government of Iloilo headed by Mayor Jerry Treñas.

The WVTC is a beneficiary of Cayetano's PTK program, a 10-year-old initiative that provides seed capital to cooperatives and sectoral organizations which they can use to start a loan program of their own. Members can then get loans for their small businesses at a low interest rate.

The senator calls the program an "anti-5-6" initiative as it keeps micro, small, and medium enterprises from falling into debt traps, thereby helping them grow.

According to WVTC Chairperson Raymundo Parcon, the cooperative has grown financially and in terms of membership ever since it received the seed capital in 2015.

The group's Chapter President Noel Garcia, meanwhile, thanked Cayetano for the assistance.

"Ang saya-saya naming mga driver dito sa Iloilo, at nagpapasalamat po kami dahil napakalaking tulong po talaga ng Presyo-Trabaho-Kita/Kaayusan program para sa amin," he said.

The distribution was also facilitated by Pastor Antonino Carnaje of the Great Harvest Ministries, Inc. Iloilo City.

Transport sector sa Iloilo nakatanggap ng tulong mula sa 'Presyo, Trabaho, Kita/Kaayusan' ni Cayetano

Sa gitna ng patung-patong na isyung kinakaharap ng mga jeepney driver at operator sa buong bansa, nakipagtulungan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano noong Huwebes sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) upang magbigay ng tulong sa isang malaking transport group sa Probinsya ng Iloilo sa pamamagitan ng kanyang 'Presyo, Trabaho, Kita /Kaayusan' (PTK) program.

Namahagi ang team ni Cayetano ng tig-P2,000 sa mga 500 driver at operator ng Western Visayas Transport Cooperative (WVTC) na mula pa sa iba't ibang lugar sa probinsya ng Iloilo.

Naisagawa ang paghahatid ng tulong sa pamamagitan ng Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) ng DSWD, kasama ang opisina ni Iloilo City Lone District Rep. Julienne Baronda at ang City Government ng Iloilo sa ilalim ni Mayor Jerry Treñas.

Ang WVTC ay benepisyaryo ng PTK program ni Cayetano, isang inisyatibong sinimulan niya noong 2013 na nagbibigay ng seed capital sa mga kooperatiba at sektoral na organisasyon para makabuo ng sarili nilang loan program. Ang mga miyembro ay maaaring umutang ng puhunan para sa kanilang maliliit na negosyo sa mababang interes.

Tinawag ng senador ang inisyatibo na "anti-5-6" program dahil inilalayo nito ang mga micro, small, at medium enterprise mula sa pagkabaon sa utang at upang matulungang lumago ang mga ito.

Ayon kay WVTC Chairperson Raymundo Parcon, lumago ang pera at dumami ang mga miyembro ng kooperatiba mula nang matanggap nito ang seed capital mula sa PTK noong 2015.

Pinasalamatan naman ng Chapter President ng grupo na si Noel Garcia si Cayetano sa natanggap nilang dagdag na tulong.

"Ang saya-saya naming mga driver dito sa Iloilo, at nagpapasalamat po kami dahil napakalaking tulong po talaga ng Presyo-Trabaho-Kita/Kaayusan program para sa amin," pahayag niya.

Ang pamamahagi ay isinagawa sa tulong din ni Pastor Antonino Carnaje ng Great Harvest Ministries, Inc. Iloilo City.