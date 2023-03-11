Press Release

March 11, 2023 Legarda honors Galing Pook Awardees Recognizing the importance of promoting innovation and excellence among local government units (LGUs) through innovative initiatives and programs, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda honored the 10 winners of the 2022 Galing Pook Awards. In her co-sponsorship speech, Legarda honored the awardees' outstanding performace when it comes to innovation, resilience, sustainability, promotion of people's participation, and efficiency of program service delivery, citing that these are all vital to good governance that leads to the country's growth and development. "I commend all the 2022 Galing Pook Awardees because striving to efficiently govern and lead towards progress is not a light endeavor, yet they were able to fully deliver with their outstanding local government program," Legard said. The 2022 Galing Pook Awards ceremony was held last 22 November 2022 at the Malacañan Palace. The 10 awardees include the following: 1. The Green Wall of Alcala (Alcala, Cagayan); 2. Advancing and Sustaining Good Governance and Community Actions towards Resiliency and Empowerment (Basilan Province); 3. Bataan Public-Private Partnership Programs (Bataan Province); 4. Balik-Biñan Project: Tourism Development through Heritage Conservation (Biñan City, Laguna); 5. From Black to Green: Fishponds, Eco-Tourism and Full Employment (Brgy. Cayabu, Tanay, Rizal); 6. Trekking to Unlock Community Ailments and Difficulties (TUCAD) (Goa, Camarines Sur); 7. "I-BIKE" A Program Promoting the Development of the Iloilo City Bike Culture (Iloilo City); 8. Yaru: A Whole-of-Community Approach Towards Disaster Management (Itbayat, Batanes); 9. Libertad Fish Forever Savings Club (Libertad, Antique); 10. Basta Piddigueño, AgriHenyo: Consolidated Farm Production System (Piddig, Ilocos Norte). Legarda added that the innovation, as shown by the awardees, is 'indispensable in achieving inclusive growth and sustainable economic development,' since this promotes competitiveness through utilization of technological improvements in various sectors. As such, Legarda reiterated her support towards 'mainstreaming of innovation' in all government programs because this does not only empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and create a highly-skilled Philippine workforce, but produce excellent local governance programs. "The awardees success in advocating the use of science, innovation and technology in order to create excellent local government programs creates a stellar example for other local government units to replicate in their respective localities," she said, noting that this serves as an inspiration for other LGUs across the country to aim for the same level of excellence. The Galing Pook Awards was first established on 21 October 1993. Since then, it has recognized 329 LGU programs from 200 localities.