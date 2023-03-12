Press Release

March 12, 2023 Villar cites laws to further empower women and protect their rights and interests EQUALITY and women empowerment nowadays is not just about protecting women from violence and other forms of abuses, but also giving them a chance to earn and provide for the needs of their family, said Sen. Cynthia A. Villar. "I believe that when we empower women, we also empower families, the society and generations of people, who will contribute towards nation-building," said Villar. Speaking during the 18th Provincial Women's Summit in Bukidnon, Villar described as 'obsolete' the mindset that a man is the only breadwinner in a family. "During these times, women are equal of men and are considered vital contributors to economic growth and in building an inclusive society," said Villar in the Bukidnon celebration with the theme, 'WE for Gender Equality and Inclusive Society,'" said Villar. "Needless to say, economically empowered women can augment their family's income, contribute for food on the table, and help raise and sendtheir children to school. And these well-raised and educated children will then be the future and welcome assets of our nation," she added. As a legislator, she related about the existing laws which promote the rights and welfare of women. They are as follows:RA 11313 (Safe Spaces Act or Bawal Bastos Law), RA 9710 (Magna Carta of Women), RA 11210 (Expanded Maternity Leave Law), RA 6725 (Prohibition on Discrimination Against Women), RA 6725 (Prohibition on Discrimination Against Women), RA 9262 (Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004) and RA 7882 (Act Providing Assistance to Women in Micro and Cottage Business Enterprises). The other laws to are RA 7877 (Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995), RA 8353 (Anti-Rape Law of 1997), RA 8505 (Rape Victim Assistance and Protection Act of 1998) and RA 6949 (National Women's Day Act) that declares March 8 every year a 'special working holiday. ' The senator, a known advocate of women empowerment, proudly shared that women are a 'dominant force' in all the livelihood enterprises she had established. She also said the women are among the leading enrollees in their farms schools to acquire new knowledge on farming. Villar likewise thanked Bukidnon Gov. Neil Roque and his wife, Rep. Laarni Roque, for inviting her to join the province's celebration of International Women's Day. Villar, tinukoy any mga para higit na palakasin ang kanabaihan at protektahan ang kanilang karapatan at interest Sa ngayon, hindi lamang proteksyon ng mga kababaihan laban sa karahasan at lahat ng uri ng pang-aabuso ang equality at women empowerment, kundi pati na rin ang oportunidad na kumita at maibigay ang kailangan ng kanilang pamilya, ayon kay Sen. Cynthia A.Villar. "I believe that when we empower women, we also empower families, the society and generations of people. who will contribute towards nation-building," ani Villar. Sa 18th Provincial Women's Summit sa Bukidnon, sinabi ni Villar na di na uubra na lalaki lang ang breadwinner ng pamilya. "During these times, women are the equal of men and are considered vital contributors to economic growth and in building an inclusive society," sabi ni Villar sa Bukidnon celebration na may tenant- 'WE for Gender Equality and Inclusive Society.' "Needless to say, economically empowered women can augment their family's income, contribute for food on the table, and help raise and send their children to school. And these well-raised and educated children will then be the future and welcome assets of our nation," dagdag pa niya. Bilang legislator, inilatag niya ang mga batas na nagsusulong sa karapatan at kapakanan ng mga kababaihan. Ang mga ito ay ang sumusunod: RA 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act (or "Bawal Bastos"Law), RA 9710 (Magna Carta of Women), RA 11210 (Expanded Maternity Leave Law), RA 6725 (Prohibition on Discrimination Against Women),RA 9262 (Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004) at RA 7882 (Act Providing Assistance to Women in Micro and Cottage Business Enterprises). Kabilang din dito any RA 7877 (Anti-Sexual Harassment Act of 1995), RA 8353 (Anti-Rape Law of 1997), RA 8505 (Rape Victim Assistance and Protection Act of 1998) at RA 6949 (National Women's Day Act) na nagdedeklara sa March 8 kada taon na "special working holiday. " Ipinagmalaki ng senador na kilalang advocate ng women empowerment na 'dominant force' ang mga babae sa lahat ng kanyang itinayong livelihood enterprises . "Women are also among the leading enrolees in their farms schools inirder to acquire new knowledge on farming," sabi pa niya. Pinasalamatan din ni Villar sina Bukidnon Gov. Neil Roque at asawang si Rep. Laarni Roque sa pag-imbita na makalahok sa pagdiriwang ng lalawigqn sa International Women's Day.