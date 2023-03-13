Press Release

March 13, 2023 Jinggoy wants special polling places for PWDs, senior citizens institutionalized SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a bill mandating the establishment of precincts exclusively for senior citizens and accessible for persons with disabilities (PWDs). Although a law already exists ensuring such to PWDs and senior citizens, Estrada said there is a need for "clearer language" in RA 10366 regarding the necessary infrastructure, additional features, and special venues of precincts to address their mobility, convenience, and general accessibility concerns. Estrada has proposed to specifically state in Section 2 (j) of RA 10366 otherwise known as "An Act Authorizing the Comelec to Establish Precincts Assigned to Accessible Polling Places Exclusively for PWDs and Senior Citizens" that the special polling places should be readily accessible to public transportation, free of any physical barriers and provided with necessary infrastructure and services such as "ramps, railings, sidewalks, adequate lighting, ventilation and other features for PWDs and senior citizens." He wants the special polling precincts put up in public schools, town halls or plazas, civic centers, community centers, or other similarly designated special venues or areas and preferably those designed with special features to ensure their safety and comfort. Notwithstanding the existence of the said law, Estrada pointed out that many senior citizens continue to be disenfranchised from casting their ballots. In the 2019 elections, Estrada said only three percent or 200,000 of the eight million senior citizen-registered voters actually voted. "The unfortunate low turnout for the sector underscores the importance and the urgency to strengthen the law ensuring accessibility of our polling places," he said. "Ultimately, this legislation aims to protect every voter's constitutional right to suffrage and to promote a more inclusive participation in the important democratic exercise," Estrada said, adding that the intent of the law is to ensure that those in the vulnerable sector will be able to exercise their right to political participation without discrimination or restrictions. Special polling precincts para sa mga PWDs, senior citizens dapat klaro sa batas - Jinggoy NAGHAIN si Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ng panukalang batas na magsisiguro ng pagkakaroon ng eksklusibong polling precincts para sa mga senior citizen at persons with disabilities (PWDs) tuwing araw ng halalan. Bagama't mayroon nang batas na nagtitiyak ng presinto para sa mga PWDs at senior citizens, sinabi ni Estrada na kailangang maging mas malinaw sa batas ang pagtatatag ng mga kinakailangang imprastraktura upang siguruhin na maginhawang makaboboto ang mga miyembro ng vulnerable sector. Iminungkahi ni Estrada na partikular na isaad sa Section 2 (j) ng RA 10366 o ang "An Act Authorizing the Comelec to Establish Precincts Assigned to Accessible Polling Places Exclusively for PWDs and Senior Citizens" na ang mga espesyal na lugar ng botohan ay dapat madaling mapuntahan ng pampublikong transportasyon, walang anumang pisikal na hadlang at may mga kinakailangang imprastraktura at serbisyo tulad ng rampa, railing, bangketa, sapat na ilaw, bentilasyon at iba pa para sa mga PWD at senior citizen. Nais rin niyang mailagay ang mga espesyal na presinto ng botohan sa mga pampublikong paaralan, bulwagan ng bayan o plaza, civic centers, community centers o iba pang katulad na lugar na makakatugon at makakatiyak ng kanilang kaligtasan at kaginhawahan. Sa kabila ng pagkakaroon ng nasabing batas, ipinunto ni Estrada na maraming senior citizens ang patuloy na nawawalan ng karapatan sa pagboto. Nang isinagawa ang halalan noong 2019, sinabi ni Estrada na tatlong porsyento lamang o 200,000 sa walong milyong rehistradong botante na mga senior citizen ang aktwal na bumoto. "Ang mababang bilang ng bumoto sa sektor na ito ang nagbibigay diin sa kahalagahan at pangangailangan na pagtibayin ang batas na tinitiyak ang access sa ating mga polling precincts," aniya. "Sa huli, ang batas na ito ay naglalayon na protektahan ang konstitusyunal na karapatan ng bawat botante na bumoto at itaguyod ang partisipasyon ng mas nakararami sa tuwing may halalan," sabi ni Estrada. Idiniin pa niya na layon ng batas na matiyak na maisasakatuparan ang karapatan ng bawat botante sa pakikilahok sa pulitika ng walang diskriminasyon, paghihigpit o limitasyon. Link to Senate Bill 1642: http://legacy.senate.gov.ph/lis/bill_res.aspx?congress=19&q=SBN-1642