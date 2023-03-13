Press Release

March 13, 2023 PH must pursue energy diversification, energy transition to enhance energy security -- Gatchalian The Philippines must pursue diversification of its energy source and energy transition in order to improve the country's energy security in the long run, Senator Win Gatchalian said. He made the call as the country showed a declining trend in energy security from 61.36% in 2021 to 59.67% last year as shown in the World Energy Trilemma Index 2022. This covers import dependence, diversity of electricity generation, and energy storage. Noteworthy is the fact that even non-oil and gas-producing countries fare better than the Philippines in energy security ranking considering that the Philippines is an oil and gas producing country, Gatchalian said. Examples of these non-oil and gas producing countries are Finland, Sweden, Slovenia, Estonia, Portugal, Switzerland, Uruguay, Kenya, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, and South Korea. South Korea garnered the highest score of 62.15% among non-oil and gas-producing economies in Asia. By comparison, the Philippines posted a score of 59.67%. "We can glean from the data that even non-oil and gas-producing countries across the globe are able to score high in energy security. The key is pursuing diversification not just of energy sources but also diversification in terms of suppliers, which is just as crucial," Gatchalian said. "Given continuing challenges in global energy supplies, the country should also be more vigorous in pursuing energy transition through the increase in renewable energy deployment since these are indigenous and as such are not subject to supply and price shocks, thus ensuring continuous power supply in the long run," he emphasized. However, in the short and medium term, energy diversification and energy transition necessitate the entry of liquified natural gas (LNG) to address declining Malampaya output and the intermittency of renewable energy sources. Gatchalian filed Senate Bill 152 or the Midstream Natural Gas Industry Development Act, to promote the development of the industry to help achieve energy security via diversification of energy sources. This will unlock the untapped potential of natural gas, especially LNG, as a complementary fuel to variable renewable energy, he said. The vice chairman of the Senate Energy Committee also filed Senate Bill 157, or the Energy Transition Act, for the country to enhance its energy security through sustainable and alternative sources, as well as promote clean energy sources in a bid to keep electricity costs low. The Energy Trilemma Index, prepared annually by the global forum World Energy Council, is a measure to see how countries are faring relative to each other across the three dimensions of Energy Security, Energy Equity, and Environmental Sustainability. Ituloy ang energy diversification, energy transition para paigtingin ang seguridad sa enerhiya -- Gatchalian Dapat ituloy ng Pilipinas ang energy diversification o sari-saring pinagkukunan ng enerhiya at energy transition upang mapabuti ang energy security sa bansa nang pangmatagalan, sabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian. Ang kanyang panawagan ay kasunod ng bumababang trend sa energy security ng bansa sa 59.67% noong nakaraang taon mula 61.36% noong 2021 ayon sa World Energy Trilemma Index 2022. Saklaw nito ang import dependence, pagkakaiba-iba ng pagbuo ng kuryente, at pag-iimbak ng enerhiya. Kapansin-pansin na kahit na ang mga bansang walang sariling langis at gas ay mas mahusay kaysa sa Pilipinas pagdating sa ranking ng energy seurity kung isasaalang-alang na ang Pilipinas ay isang bansang gumagawa ng langis at gas, sabi ni Gatchalian. Ang mga halimbawa ng bansang walang sariling langis at gas ay Finland, Sweden, Slovenia, Estonia, Portugal, Switzerland, Uruguay, Kenya, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lithuania, at South Korea. Nakuha naman ng South Korea ang pinakamataas na marka na 62.15% sa mga hindi gumagawa ng langis at gas na ekonomiya sa Asya. Kung ikukumpara, ang Pilipinas as may markang 59.67%. "Makikita natin sa datos na kahit na ang mga bansang hindi gumagawa ng langis at gas ay nakakakuha ng mataas na marka pagdating sa seguridad sa enerhiya. Ang susi ay ang paghahangad ng sari-saring pinagkukunan ng enerhiya pati na rin ng iba't-ibang supplier na mahalaga rin," sabi ni Gatchalian. "Dahil sa patuloy na mga hamon sa pandaigdigang suplay ng enerhiya, dapat ding maging mas masigla ang bansa sa pagtataguyod ng renewable energy dahil ang mga ito ay makukuha natin mismo sa bansa at hindi apektado ng supply at price shocks, kaya tinitiyak ang tuluy-tuloy na suplay ng kuryente," dagdag niya. Gayunpaman, sa short at medium term, ang energy diversification at energy transition ay nangangahulugan din ng pagpasok ng liquified natural gas (LNG) sa merkado upang matugunan ang pagbaba ng output ng Malampaya gas field. Inihain ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill 152 o ang Midstream Natural Gas Industry Development Act, upang isulong ang pag-unlad ng industriya upang makatulong na makamit ang seguridad ng enerhiya sa pamamagitan ng diversification ng mga pinagkukunan ng enerhiya. Madidiskubre dito ang mga hindi pa nagagamit na potensyal ng natural gas, lalo na ang LNG. Siya rin, na vice chairman ng Senate Energy Committee, ay naghain ng Senate Bill 157 o ang Energy Transition Act, para mapahusay ang energy security ng bansa sa pamamagitan ng sustainable at alternatibong mga pinagkukunan, gayundin ang pagsulong ng malinis na pinagkukunan ng enerhiya sa hangaring mapanatiling mababa ang gastos sa kuryente. Samantala, ang Energy Trilemma Index na inilalabas taun-taon ng pandaigdigang forum na World Energy Council ay isang indikasyon upang makita ang kalagayan ng mga bansa sa pamamagitan ng Energy Security, Energy Equity, at Environmental Sustainability.