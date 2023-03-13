Press Release

March 13, 2023 Robin: No Surrender on Moves to Amend Constitution's Economic Provisions "No surrender po talaga ito (There will be no surrender on this)." On this note, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Monday remained unfazed by pronouncements that he may not get the numbers needed to back his efforts to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution. In an interview with Senate media, Padilla said Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri never gave him any instruction to stop fulfilling his mandate as chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes. "Katunayan ang instruction po ni Senate President, tuloy-tuloy lang ako... Sa akin po ay tuloy-tuloy lang ako. Hindi ko po nakikita na parang ako pinipigilan niya (The Senate President's instruction was to continue. I do not see any move from him to stop me)," he said. Padilla likewise reassured his fellow senators that his efforts will center on amending seven economic provisions of the Charter and via a constituent assembly (Con-Ass), with both houses of Congress voting separately. But Padilla also struck down suggestions that he would seek an audience with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the matter, saying doing so as chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments may give the impression that Congress is subservient to the Palace. "Mas magandang maisulat sa kasaysayan di ako lumapit kanino man nilapit ko sa taumbayan, tinanggihan man ng Senado natalo ako pero alam ng tao pinanindigan ko position ko. Di importante ang nanalo ako pero nag-bow ako, no way (It would be better for me to bring the matter to the people and lose in the Senate while defending my position - than to bow to the Executive branch of government)," he added. Meanwhile, Padilla said he plans to push through with his hearing on constitutional amendments in Cebu this week. He also said he hopes to file his committee report and present it before the plenary by May, have it taken up in June or July, and wrap up matters by August so a plebiscite may be held in time with the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in October. Robin: 'No Surrender' sa Pag-Amyenda ng Economic Provisions ng Saligang Batas "No surrender po talaga ito." Iginiit ito ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Lunes sa gitna ng pahayag na maaaring kapusin siya sa suporta sa Senado para amyendahan ang economic provisions ng Saligang Batas. Sa panayam sa Senate media, dagdag pa ni Padilla na hindi siya pinipigilan ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri na ipatupad ang kanyang mandato bilang tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes. "Katunayan ang instruction po ni Senate President, tuloy-tuloy lang ako... Sa akin po ay tuloy-tuloy lang ako. Hindi ko po nakikita na parang ako pinipigilan niya," aniya. Nagbigay din si Padilla ng katiyakan sa kapwa senador na ang kanyang tinututukan ay ang pag-amyenda ng pitong economic provisions sa Saligang Batas, sa pamamagitan ng constituent assembly (Con-Ass), at hiwalay na pagboto ng Senado at Kamara. Itinanggi rin ni Padilla ang suhestiyon na makipagusap kay Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa isyu, dahil ayaw niyang maisip ng taumbayan na nagpapailalim ang Kongreso sa Ehekutibo. "Mas magandang maisulat sa kasaysayan di ako lumapit kanino man nilapit ko sa taumbayan, tinanggihan man ng Senado natalo ako pero alam ng tao pinanindigan ko position ko. Di importante ang nanalo ako pero nag-bow ako, no way," aniya. Samantala, balak ni Padilla ituloy ang pagdinig sa constitutional amendments sa Cebu ngayong linggo. Dagdag niya, nais niyang ma-file ang committee report at maipresenta ito sa plenaryo sa Mayo para pagusapan sa Hunyo o Hulyo, at matapos sa Agosto para magkaroon ng plebisito na sasabay sa Barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan elections ngayong Oktubre.