Poe on text scam complaints drop

The drop in text scam complaints shows how the public is reaping the benefits of the SIM Registration law that we have advocated.

However, there should be no letup in its implementation.

Scammers could be up with new tricks to dupe the public.

The number of successful SIM registrations is just a little over 25 percent of the total number of active SIMs with the deadline set on April 26.

There's no room for telcos to be complacent in encouraging mobile users to register. The ultimate aim of the law is 100 percent registration and zero text scam to give our mobile users a safe and secure environment in using the technology.