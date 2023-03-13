Press Release

March 13, 2023 Senate adopts resolution to commend Filipino boxer The Senate on Monday, March 13, 2023 adopted a resolution, congratulating and commending Eumir Marcial for his fourth straight professional boxing victory after conquering a middleweight match in San Antonio, Texas, USA. Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, author and sponsor of Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 494, said Marcial's victory has once again proven to the world the exceptional skills and talent of the Filipino athlete. His impressive performance has brought pride and inspiration to the Filipino people, and thus merits honor and recognition. "Marcial is an inspiration not only to Filipinos and his fellow boxers, but also to the thousands of athletes and millions of young Filipinos who are working hard to achieve their dreams," Villanueva said in Filipino during his sponsorship speech. On February 11, 2023, Tokyo Summer Olympics bronze medalist Marcial won against Argentinian Ricardo Ruben Villalba in an 8-round middleweight bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, USA. Based on record, the 27-year-old Olympic boxer (4-0, 2 KOs) from Lunzuran, Zamboanga City stays unbeaten in his professional boxing career as he achieved his second knockout in the professional ranks after stopping the more experienced Villalba (20-8-1, 8 KOs) just 48 seconds into the second round. "This is Marcial's fourth straight victory after coming off a unanimous decision win over American Steven Pichardo in October 2022, in a match where Marcial had to overcome an unintentional headbutt cut above his right eye," Villanueva said in his resolution. Marcial was conferred the Philippine Senate Medal of Excellence on September 1, 2021 for winning the bronze medal in the men's middleweight boxing division at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Marcial also brought home several other victories for the country since 2011, including the gold medal in the Association Internationale de Boxe Amateur (AIBA) Junior World Championships (2011), the gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games (2015), a bronze medal at the Asian Games (2018), and a silver medal at the AIBA World Championships (2019), among others. "He has fought for the Philippines not just in the ring but also as a member of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) since 2013 with a rank of Sergeant, and as an organic personnel of the PAF's Civil Military Operations Group," the resolution stated.