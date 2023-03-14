Press Release

March 14, 2023 Gatchalian: More STEM students needed to meet demand for civil engineers To meet the country's demand for civil engineers amidst a projected boom in the country's private construction industry, Senator Win Gatchalian pressed the need to entice more students to take up the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) strand in senior high school. Gatchalian cited private market research firm GlobalData which estimated that the construction industry in the Philippines was valued at around P3 trillion pesos in 2021. The industry is also estimated to further grow at an average annual growth rate of 7 percent until 2026, by which time the industry is expected to reach a market size of P4.20 trillion. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education also took note that for 2023, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is allotted P893.12 billion or 16.95% of the P5.27 trillion national budget—the highest share of public spending on infrastructure since 2019. Gatchalian, however, lamented that not so many students are taking up the STEM strand in senior high school, and even fewer pass the Civil Engineering Board Exam. For School Year 2022-2023, only 23.24% of 2.8 million senior high school students surveyed by the Department of Education (DepEd) are enrolled in the STEM strand. The average passing rate in the civil engineering licensure exams from 2017 to 2022 was at 41.4 percent, adding an average of 8,742 civil engineers annually. To date, there are more than 170,000 licensed civil engineers. The lawmaker estimates that additional 56,000 civil engineers are needed by 2026, with a projected average of almost 14,000 new civil engineers annually between 2023 and 2026. An average of 2,486 BS Civil Engineering graduates have left the Philippines every year from 2018 to 2022, "We need to take steps to increase the number of students in our human capital pool who are prepared to pursue further studies in civil engineering, to take and pass the board exams, and to stay and work as civil engineers in the country that will enable the government to meet its infrastructure needs," said Gatchalian. To entice more students to take up the STEM academic strand in senior high school, Gatchalian proposes including senior high school students to scholarships offered by the Department of Science and Technology - Science Education Institute to students at the tertiary level. He also emphasized the need to update the STEM curriculum and equip students with the tools they need to catch up on trends in the civil engineering profession. Punan ang pangangailangan ng bansa para sa civil engineers—Gatchalian Upang matiyak na may sapat na bilang ng mga civil engineer sa bansa, iginiit ni Senador Win Gatchalian na kailangang hikayatin ang mas maraming mag-aaral na kumuha ng Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) strand sa senior high school. Tinataya ng private market research firm na GlobalData na umabot sa P3 trilyon ang halaga ng construction industry sa Pilipinas. Inaasahan din na aabot sa 7 percent ang annual growth rate ng industriya hanggang 2026, kung saan tinatayang aabot sa P4.20 trilyon ang market size nito. Binigyang diin din ni Gatchalian na sa taong 2023, umabot sa P893.12 bilyon o 16.95% ng P5.27 trilyong national budget ang pondong nakalaan sa Department of Public Works and Highways—ang pinakamalaking pondong inilaan sa imprastraktura mula 2019. Gayunpaman, nababahala si Gatchalian na kakaunti lamang ang mag-aaral ng STEM sa senior high school, at lalong mas kaunti ang pumapasa sa Civil Engineering Board Exam. Para sa School Year 2022-2023, 23.24% lamang sa 2.8 milyong mag-aaral sa senior high school na na-survey ng Department of Education (DepEd) ang naka-enroll sa STEM strand. Lumalabas naman na 41.4% lamang ang average passing rate sa civil engineering licensure exams mula 2017 hanggang 2022, katumbas ang average na 8,742 civil engineers taon-taon. Sa kasalukuyan, merong mahigit 170,000 na lisensyadong civil engineers sa bansa. Tinataya ni Gatchalian na kailangan ang dagdag na 56,000 civil engineers sa 2026, o halos 14,000 na bagong civil engineers taon-taon mula 2023 hanggang 2026. Lumalabas din na humigit-kumulang 2,486 BS Civil Engineering graduates ang umalis sa Pilipinas mula 2018 hanggang 2022. "Kailangan nating dagdagan ang bilang ng mga mag-aaral sa ating human capital pool na handang pag-aralan nang husto ang civil engineering, makapasa sa board exams, at manatili sa ating bansa bilang civil engineers na tutulungan ang ating bansang maipatayo ang kinakailangan nating mga imprastraktura," ani Gatchalian. Upang mahikayat ang mas maraming mag-aaral na kumuha ng STEM strand sa senior high school, iminumungkahi ni Gatchalian na isali ang mga mag-aaral sa senior high school sa mga scholarship programs na una nang inaalok ng Department of Science and Technology - Science Education Institute sa mga mag-aaral sa kolehiyo. Binigyang diin niya rin na kinakailangang maging updated ang STEM curriculum upang mahasa ang kakayahan ng mga mag-aaral pagdating sa civil engineering.