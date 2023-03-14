Press Release

March 14, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON CHINESE EMBASSY'S WARNING ON EDCA The Philippines is a sovereign country. We get to determine what is best for our national interest; not China, not the US, not any other foreign country. In fact, the serious harm and endangerment that has been inflicted so far has been by China in the West Philippine Sea. This is documented and undisputed. Perhaps China should look in the mirror before casting a stone. Additionally, our country has no territorial interests in Taiwan or in the Greater South China Sea, outside of the West Philippine Sea, and unlike China, we do not intend to force other countries to surrender territories that are clearly not ours. We stand in solidarity with Taiwan, and will continue to do so by diplomatic and political means. As I have repeatedly said, the South China Sea involves more than China and the US. The disputes in these waters shouldn't be settled by only two countries. This is a region that is crucial to the stability of the entire world, and so the international community must band together to preserve stability, maintain the existing rules-based order, and uphold peace.