March 15, 2023 COMMITTEE ON PUBLIC ORDER AND DANGEROUS DRUGS

15 March 2023; 10AM

Laurel Room

OPENING STATEMENT Agenda: Privilege Speech of Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa delivered on December 12, 2022 (Journal No. 37) Privilege Speech of Sen. Raffy Tulfo delivered on December 13, 2022 (Journal No. 38) S. No. 948 - Providing guidelines for the installation and use of the Closed-Circuit Television Video (CCTV) systems P.S. Res. No. 508 - PDEA's Practice of Paying Informants or Assets 30% of Confiscated Drugs "High Risk" may be a good phrase to describe the job of a law enforcement agent who lives each day with one foot in the grave. Considered as one of the hazardous professions, our military and uniformed personnel hold the distinct position of being the ones for whom the term "Killed-in-Action" was coined, especially those who devoted their lives in the performance of their job. But more than a profession, it is a calling, one thatr equires unconditional willingness to sacrifice oneself to fulfill one's sworn duty. During the all-out Anti-Drug War Campaign of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, 57 police personnel were unfortunately killed-in-action while 199 police personnel suffered injuries while conducting law enforcement operations. These lives lost and injuries sustained by our police are ultimate sacrifices made towards our hope of ending the drug menace in the country. They are the ones who have died honorably, so that others may live peacefully. Despite the dignifying effect of these sacrifices, we still read news reports of involvement of PNP and PDEA personnel in the operations of illegal drugs. And I am disturbed and angered by these news reports. Ang mga tinaguriang "ninja cops" noon na ating pinarusahan ay tila muling nagbabalik at nagpapakita ng ngipin laban sa ating matitinong pulis. Nakagagalit. What is more alarming is the alleged PDEA's practice of paying informants or assets 30% of confiscated drugs, which is tantamount to a violation of RA 9165, the law they are supposed to implement. Wala po sa aking imahinasyon, ni sa bangungot, na darating ang panahon na mayroong mga alagad ng batas ang mangangahas na gawing pabuya sa kanilang mga impormante ang mga iligal droga na kanilang nasawata. Sana ay masamang biro lamang ito. Our law enforcement agencies have accomplished so much during the past and this present administration. Many have upheld their commitments to perform their sworn duty to fulfill the trust of the people by serving them with honor and integrity. Ngunit tila may mga ilan pa rin na walang takot na sumisira sa imahe at integridad ng PNP at PDEA na labanan ang iligal na droga. Kung ang ebidensya kapag walang integridad ay binabalewala sa korte, paano pa kaya kung ang pagseserbisyo ng mga law enforcement agent ang mawalan ng integridad? Nawa ay sa pamamagitan ng ating pagdinig sa araw na ito ay mabigyang linaw ang mga isyu at mga paratang laban sa PDEA at ating kapulisan. Ito ay mga akusasyon na dumudungis sa imahe at integridad ng hindi lamang ng PDEA at PNP kundi sa imahe at integridad ng buong pamahalaan. Ipakita natin na hindi pumapayag ang institusyon ng PNP at PDEA na maging kasangkapan ng mga masasamang loob. Tiwala akong mangingibabaw ang paniniwala ng ating mga kababayan sa mga matitinong pulis at mga PDEA Agent na hindi napapagod at natatakot magsilbi para sa bayan. Maraming salamat po.