March 15, 2023 CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

(House Concurrent Resolution No. 9) Mr. President, it is with great pride that I rise this afternoon and co-sponsor House Concurrent Resolution No. 9, granting consent to Mr. Delfin N. Lorenzana, Bases Conversion Development Authority Chairman and Former Secretary of the Department of National Defense, and Mr. Gamaliel Asis Cordoba, Chairman of the Commission on Audit, and Former Commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission, to receive the awards to be conferred on them by the government of Japan for their contributions to Philippine-Japan Relations. Established in 1875 by Emperor Meiji, the Order of the Rising Sun was the first national decoration awarded by the Japanese Government. What does the Order of the Rising Sun recognize? To put it quite simply, it recognizes notable figures who have made a significant contribution to strengthening relations with Japan. We here in the Philippines are indebted to former Secretary Lorenzana for taking the lead in matters of defending our territory as well as for ensuring our disaster preparedness. But the limits of our territory, Mr. President, never limited Secretary Lorenzana in the performance of his duty. Strengthening our ties with Japan, he was always in full agreement with the Japanese government, in emphasizing that we should maintain a "free and open Indo-Pacific." As for former Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba, it was under his leadership of the NTC that we were able to enter into a Japan-Philippines ICT Comprehensive Cooperation Package. The promise of this package is for Japan to offer further support so that we can continue to develop our ICT infrastructure. Mr. President, all of us here in these halls understand the indispensable role of equitable partnerships, if we are indeed to do our jobs well. Tayong mga Senador, we need to establish ties with agencies and organizations in order to craft legislation that best address the needs of Filipinos. We are grateful to have people we can look up to, people like Secretary Lorenzana and Commissioner Cordoba, who show us what it means to take partnership and cooperation to greater heights. No longer among individual persons, or among agencies or offices, but between and among nations - desiring only the best for their people. While the rules of diplomacy tell us that we are granting them permission to receive these awards, I feel that it is the entire Filipino nation that is reaping the benefits. When Filipinos are recognized for strengthening our ties with our neighboring countries, it becomes one of those many, many moments when we can all say: ang sarap maging Pilipino. It is not only more fun, but also full of more genuine partnerships, here in the Philippines. Maraming salamat po, Mr. President.