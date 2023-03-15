Press Release

March 15, 2023 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the indictment of General Bantag The indictment of General Bantag is an important step towards justice for Percy Lapid's family, rebuilding genuine freedom of the press, and exorcising the culture of impunity that has been haunting us. This should be a stern warning that no one is immune from justice. Not even uniformed personnel. I am alarmed by the frequency of the alleged involvement of state actors in murders these days. An increasing number of law enforcers and military seem to be possessed by such brazenness that is causing unease amongst the public. The AFP and PNP must seriously investigate its ranks and review its culture. The gall of guilty state personalities to commit or attempt these crimes is a disgrace to the good military & police men and women who dedicate their lives to our nation. We can do better. I hope Malacañan will speak in protection of journalists and encourage them to keep speaking the whole truth. The President, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, should speak directly to our military men and women, and remind them that their mandate is to the Filipino people. I look forward to the case proceeding smoothly and fairly. The only interest that should be protected is the Mabasa family's. May this process give the family the justice and the peace of mind they so rightly deserve. Pahayag ni Senator Risa Hontiveros sa pagsasampa ng kaso laban kay General Bantag Ang pagsasampa ng kaso laban kay General Bantag ay isang mahalagang hakbang tungo sa pagkamit ng hustisya para sa pamilya ni Percy Lapid, muling pagtataguyod ng tunay na kalayaan sa pamamahayag, at pagwawakas ng kultura ng pang-aabuso ng mga nasa kapangyarihan. Magsilbi sana itong babala na walang sinuman ang makaliligtas sa pananagutan sa batas, kahit uniformed personnel. Nakakaalarma ang dumaraming pagkakasangkot ng state actors sa mga pagpatay nitong mga nakaraang araw. Ang dumaraming bilang ng mga alagad ng batas at militar ay lubhang nagdudulot ng pagkabalisa sa publiko. Dapat seryosong imbestigahan ng AFP at PNP ang kanilang hanay at suriin ang kultura nito. Kahihiyan itong maituturing sa mga mabubuting mga sundalo at pulis na buong-pusong inaalay ang buhay sa serbisyo. Nawa ay magsalita rin ang Malacañan sa isyu bilang proteksyon ng mga mamamahayag at hikayatin silang patuloy na maghayag ng katotohanan. Ang Pangulo, bilang Commander-in-Chief ng Sandatahang Lakas ng Pilipinas, ay dapat na direktang makipag-usap sa ating militar, at paalalahanan sila na ang kanilang mandato ay para sa mamamayang Pilipino. Inaasahan ko na maayos at patas na gugulong ang kaso. Ang tanging interes na dapat protektahan ay ang pamilya Mabasa. Nawa'y mabigyan sila ng hustisya at kapantagan na nararapat sa kanila.