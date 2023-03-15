SENATE ADOPTS LAPID RESO COMMENDING PH GOV'T CONTINGENT FOR THEIR SERVICE IN THE TURKIYE AND SYRIA QUAKE RESCUE AND RECOVERY OPS

The Philippine Senate, today, March 15, adopted Senator Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid's resolution commending the Philippine Government Contingent who were sent to aid in the rescue and recovery operations following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkiye and Syria on February 6, 2023.

The 82-personnel contingent, composed of members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Department of Health, Office of Civil Defense, Metro Manila Development Authority, and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, provided crucial aid and support to those affected by the disaster.

Under Lapid's Senate Resolution No. 535, he recognized the acts of bravery, dedication, and determination of the Philippine government contingent in the face of adversity, saying this exemplifies the spirit of heroism and bayanihan that the Filipino people are known for.

"Ang kanilang walang pag-iimbot na pagtulong upang makapagligtas ng kapwa tao, pagkatapos ng malakas na lindol, at pagtungo sa lugar ng trahedya upang makatulong ay tunay na kahanga-hanga. Ang kanilang tapang, dedikasyon, at katapatan sa sinumpaang tungkuling na paglingkuran ang kanilang kapwa tao ay tunay na inspirasyon sa bawat Pilipino as sa sangkatauhan," Lapid said in his sponsorship speech.

Through their selflessness and sacrifice, the Philippine Government contingent was able to make significant contributions to the rescue and recovery operations in Turkiye, providing much-needed support to the responders and aid to the victims. The contingent brought goods such as clothing, sleeping kits for winter, and hygiene and sanitary kits, which were essential for those affected by the disaster.

"Bilang isang bansa po kung saan nakararanas po tayo ng madalas na lindol, alam po natin ang malalang epekto nito sa mga ari-arian, kabuhayan, kaligtasan at buhay ng mga tao. Subalit sa kabila po ng malalang trahedyang dinudulot nito sa buong sangkatauhan, ay nagiging oportunidad po ito upang magpakita ng pagmamalasakit at balikatan mula sa iba't ibang bansa sa buong mundo," the senator added.

Lapid also thanked his colleagues in the Senate who with him, recognized and commended every man and woman of service who were part of the Philippine contingent for their bravery, dedication, and determination in providing aid and support to those affected by the tragedy in Turkiye and Syria.