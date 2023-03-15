Press Release

March 15, 2023 Villar pushes assistance to residents affected by damages, loss of livelihood due to Oriental Mindoro oil spill Sen. Cynthia Villar has pushed for assistance to residents who are affected by the damage brought about by the oil spill from MT Empress Princess which sank off the coast of Naujan, Oriental Mindoro last Feb. 28. Presiding the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change hearing, Villar said based on reports, the oil spill in the province will surpass the devastation caused by the 2006 Guimaras oil spill, considered as the worst oil spill in the country's history. Villar asked resource persons from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Social Welfare and Development, the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Maritime Industry Authority, Philippine Ports Authority, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, the assistance they have so far provided for the cleanup and containment of the oil spill, as well as the assistance given to affected residents, especially those who have lost their livelihoods. NDRMMC Asec. Bernardo Alejandro informed the committee that a task force headed by the regional director of OCD MIMAROPA (Mindoro Occidental, Mindoro Oriental, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan) was created to support the efforts of DENR and the PCG in oil spill containment, cleanup and emergency response. Alejandro also updated the committee on the oil spill which has already affected 70 areas in the region, with 122 persons reported to have been ill due to the incident. About 22,000 families were also affected in 118 barangays in Oriental Mindoro and Palawan. Also affected 13,588 fisherfolk in Oriental Mindoro. Villar noted that based on past and current experiences, the Oriental Mindoro oil spill will definitely adversely affect 1) the marine ecosystem and biodiversity; 2) fisheries and food supply; 3) livelihood of the people, especially the fisher folks; 4) health of the people; and the 5) tourism industry in the affected areas. In addition, the oil spill threatens around 21 locally-managed marine protected areas, including the Verde Island Passage, which is poised to become a legislated protected area as "the center of the global-shore fish biodiversity," Villar said. "Moreover, as the people are still inching towards recovery from the pandemic, it appears unwarranted for the residents of the provinces and municipalities in MIMAROPA and Region 6 affected to be subjected to additional hardships because of the oil spill," Villar said. Together with Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Villar asked government agencies to report to the committee the cost of assistance and activities so far provided, as well as the needed resources to continue their operations in affected areas. Villar, isinusulong ang tulong sa mga residenteng apektado ng Oriental Mindoro oil spill Itinutulak ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang tulong sa mga residenteng apektado ng oil spill mula sa lumubog na MT Princess Empress sa karagatan ng Naujan, Oriental Mindoro noong Pebrero 28. Sa pangunguna sa pagdinig ng Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Climate Change, inihayag ni Villar na base sa mga ulat, lalampasan ng Mindoro oil spill ang pinsalang dulot ng2006 Guimaras oil spill na pinaka-grabeng oil spill sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas. Kinuwestiyon ni Villar ang resource persons mula sa Office of Civil Defense (OCD), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Social Welfare and Development, National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Maritime Industry Authority, Philippine Ports Authority at Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources sa tulong na naibigay sa mga apektadong residente partikular sa mga nawalan ng kabuhayan. Sinabi ni NDRMMC Asec. Bernardo Alejandro na bumuo ng Task Force na pinamumunuan ng regional director ng OCD MIMAROPA (Mindoro Occidental, Mindoro Oriental, Marinduque, Romblon, at Palawan) para suportahan ang DENR at PCG sa oil spill containment, clean up at emergency response. Inihayag din ni Alejandro na 70 lugar sa rehiyon at 22,000 pamilya mula sa 118 barangays sa Oriental Mindoro at Palawan, kabilang ang 13,588 fisherfolk sa Oriental Mindoroang apektado na ng oil spill. May 122 katao ang nagkasakit. Base sa nakaraan at kasalukuyang karanasan, apektado ng Oriental Mindoro oil spill ang marine ecosystem at biodiversity; fisheries at food supply; livelihood partikular ng fisher folks; kalusugan at turismo. Banta rin ang oil spill sa 21 locally-managed marine protected areas, kabilang ang Verde Island Passage na naka-ambang maging legislated protected area dahil sa sentro ito ng "global-shore fish biodiversity." "Moreover, as the people are still inching towards recovery from the pandemic, it appears unwarranted for the residents of the provinces and municipalities in MIMAROPA and Region 6 affected to be subjected to additional hardships because of the oil spill," got ni Villar. Kasama sina Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, hiniling ni Villar sa concerned government agencies na inulat sa committee ang halaga ng tulong at ang kailangan pang resources sa patuloy na operasyon sa mga apektadong lugar.