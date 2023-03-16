Press Release

March 16, 2023 Gatchalian seeks outright exclusion of BSP as fund source for Maharlika bill amid potential financial shocks Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking the outright exclusion of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) as a fund source for the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) bill amid growing concerns of financial shocks across the globe. Gatchalian made the recommendation in a 4-page letter addressed to Senator Mark Villar, chair of the Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, which is currently tackling a Senate version of a bill creating the MIF. According to Gatchalian, the BSP's declared dividends should be removed as a source of funds both for the capitalization of the MIF and the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC), envisioned to be an independent body that would govern and manage the state fund. "By approving the proposal to include BSP as a source of MIF, we will be exposing our financial system to uncertainties. We will be hindering the BSP from enabling itself to meet the challenges to the economy since anything can happen in a span of 17 years," said Gatchalian, specifying that it will take 17 years for BSP to fully realize its capitalization requirements if the central bank is mandated to contribute its dividends to the MIF. He cited as an example the current liquidity crunch facing the banking sector in the United States triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, shaking investor confidence across the globe. Reports say SVB's shutdown was caused by concerns about the bank's solvency causing a wider sell-off in stocks and prompted an increase in clients pulling out their deposits. Concerns over the health of the global financial system were further stoked by Credit Suisse' largest single-day sell-off on US and European markets. These developments are reminiscent of the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers that prompted a market meltdown and a global recession, leading central banks all over the world to execute dramatic easing of monetary policy rates, Gatchalian said. Instead of fortifying and readying the BSP to handle crises facing the banking sector, the proposed MIF bill weakens the very institution capable to quickly intervene and take action during a banking crisis, Gatchalian said. It constrains BSP's capability to take extraordinary measures to reduce bank run risks and shore up confidence in the financial system during uncertain times, he added. Gatchalian further said that agreeing to the current proposal to source from the BSP's declared dividends the MIC's capitalization would mean contradicting the Senate's vote in the 18th Congress when it approved Republic Act 11211, also known as The New Central Bank Act. "With the passage of RA 11211, we have approved the increase in the capitalization of the BSP from P50 billion to P200 billion. We were made to understand the urgency to increase the capitalization of the BSP to ensure the financial strength of the institution given the growth of the banking industry through the years," Gatchalian said. He added that mandating the BSP to declare dividends in favor of the MIC will affect BSP's independence and credibility in performing its price and financial stability mandates. "By declaring dividends to contribute to MIC's capitalization, BSP will have lesser funds to take full action against inflationary pressures which entail huge costs on the financial markets and can result to output loss and unemployment and eventually affecting the public's perception on the track record of the BSP in anchoring inflation expectations," he said. Gatchalian nanindigang hindi dapat gawing fund source ang BSP para sa Maharlika bill Alisin ang Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) bilang pagmumulan ng pondo para sa panukalang Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) bill. Ito ang mariing sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian sa gitna ng lumalalang global financial shock. Ang rekomendasyong ito ni Gatchalian ay kasunod ng apat na pahinang liham para kay Senador Mark Villar, chair ng Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies, habang kasalukuyang tinatalakay ang bersyon ng Senado hinggil sa panukalang batas na lumilikha ng MIF. Ayon kay Gatchalian, dapat tanggalin ang idineklarang dibidendo ng BSP bilang pagkukunan ng pondo para sa capitalization ng MIF at ng Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC), na inaasahang magiging isang independent body na mamamahala sa pondo ng estado. "Sa pamamagitan ng pag-apruba sa panukala na isama ang BSP bilang pagmumulan ng MIF, ilalantad natin ang ating sistema ng ating pananalapi sa mga sitwasyong walang katiyakan. Hahadlangan natin ang BSP na tugunan ang mga hamon sa ekonomiya dahil marami ang pwedeng mangyari sa loob ng 17 taon," sabi ni Gatchalian, na tinukoy na aabutin ng 17 taon para ganap na maisakatuparan ng institusyon ang mga kinakailangan sa capitalization kung ito mismo ay inatasan na mag-ambag ng mga dibidendo para sa MIF. Binanggit niya bilang isang halimbawa ang kasalukuyang liquidity crunch na kinakaharap ng banking sector sa Estados Unidos kasunod ng pagbagsak ng Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) at Signature Bank, na nagdulot ng pagkawala ng kumpiyansa ng mga mamumuhunan sa buong mundo. Ayon sa mga ulat, ang pagsasara ng SVB ay sanhi ng lumalalang pag-aalala hinggil sa financial capability ng bangko na nagdulot ng malawakang sell-off sa mga stock na siyang nag-udyok sa mga kliyente nito na ilabas na ang kanilang mga deposito sa bangko. Ang naturang sitwasyon ay pinalala pa ng sell-off ng Credit Suisse na lalong nagpapalala sa lagay ng financial system sa America at Europe. Matatandaang noong 2008 ay ganito rin ang nangyari sa Lehman Brothers na nag-udyok ng pagbagsak ng merkado na humantong sa mga central banks sa buong mundo na magsagawa ng pagbabawas ng monetary policy rates, ayon kay Gatchalian. Sa halip na patibayin at ihanda ang BSP sa mga krisis na kinakaharap ng sektor ng pagbabangko, ang panukalang MIF bill ay magpapahina sa mismong institusyong may kakayahang mabilis na kumilos sa panahon ng banking crisis, sabi ni Gatchalian. Malalagay, aniya, sa alanganin ang BSP sa ganitong sitwasyon. Sinabi pa ni Gatchalian na ang pagsang-ayon sa kasalukuyang panukala na gawing fund source ang mga idineklarang dibidendo ng BSP ay mangangahulugan ng pagsalungat sa boto ng Senado sa 18th Congress noong aprubahan nito ang Republic Act 11211, na kilala rin bilang The New Central Bank Act. "Sa pagpasa ng RA 11211, inaprubahan natin ang pagtaas ng capitalization ng BSP mula P50 bilyon hanggang P200 bilyon. Ipinaunawa sa atin na kailangang pabilisin ang capitalization ng BSP upang matiyak ang lakas ng pananalapi ng institusyon dahil sa paglago ng industriya ng pagbabangko sa paglipas ng mga taon," sabi ni Gatchalian. "Sa pamamagitan ng pagdedeklara ng mga dibidendo upang mag-ambag sa capitalization ng Maharlika, ang BSP ay magkakaroon ng mas kaunting pondo para ganap na kumilos laban sa mga inflationary pressure na nangangailangan ng malaking gastos sa mga pamilihan sa pananalapi at maaaring magresulta sa pagkawala ng produksyon at ng trabaho at sa huli ay makakaapekto sa track record ng BSP sa pagkontrol ng inflation expectations," pagwawakas ni Gatchalian.