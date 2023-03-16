REVILLA DIRECTS DTI TO PROBE ROCKETING PRICES OF BASIC GOODS IN ORIENTAL MINDORO AMIDST OIL SPILL DISASTER

Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. ordered the Department of Trade and Industry to investigate the skyrocketing prices of the basic commodities in many towns of Oriental Mindoro after the solon conducted a run of relief operations in the province on Thursday morning to distribute cash assistance and food packs to the affected people.

Revilla visited the towns of Bulalacao, Roxas, Pinamalayan, Pola, and Naujan where he met with local chief executives who assisted in distributing the Senator's cash assistance to affected families, as well as family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

According Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor who accompanied Revilla, Mayors Ernilo Villas, Leo Cusi, Aris Baldoz, Jr., Jennifer "Ina Alegre" Cruz, and Henry Joel Teves, Jr., there have been an unabated spiking of prices of food and basic commodities including rice, meat, poultry, and vegetables since the oil spill two weeks ago.

"Nakakabahala ang patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng pangunahing bilihin sa mga apektadong bayan sa Oriental Mindoro. Wala na ngang makain ang mga tao dahil nalason na ang mga isda at ibang lamang-dagat. Wala nang mahuli. Tapos pumalo pa sa taas ang presyo ng mga pamilihin! Dapat kumilos na ang DTI para siguruhing walang nagsasamantala sa pangyayaring ito. Wag niyong hayaan na lalong magdusa ang mga tao sa Mindoro," the lawmaker remarked.

Revilla further stated that the department should employ strict monitoring and correct the irregularity to stabilize the price of basic necessities and goods in the market.

"Marami tayong batas na nagbibigay kapangyarihan sa DTI na siguruhin na hindi basta-basta tataas ang presyo ng mga bilihin lalo na sa panahon ng sakuna. Dapat ay mahigpit na ipatupad ito lalo na at naghihirap na ang ating mga kababayan sa Oriental Mindoro," he added.

The veteran lawmaker also shared that according to Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian informed him that they will immediately be rolling out a cash-for-work scheme for 19,000 affected residents to last ninety (90) days.

Revilla also added that the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has committed to him to implement Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Project in the affected areas to further assist the people.

"Sisiguruhin nating wala tayong kababayan na maiiwan. Aagapay tayo sa abot ng ating makakaya. Ngayon nila dapat lalong maramdaman na kasama nila ang gobyerno sa pagbangon," he closed.